San Diego Wave FC will look to stay atop the NWSL standings heading into their mini-break when they face Gotham FC on Sunday at Red Bull Arena. San Diego are on a run of three straight draws, most recently posting a 1-1 stalemate at home against OL Reign last weekend. That game was both a good result against a tough opponent and a bit of a letdown, considering Wave FC took a very early lead courtesy of a route 1 goal, but couldn’t hold onto the lead. While they’ve been grinding out credible draws lately, they also are barely holding onto 1st place in the standings, so a win would really do them good here.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO