ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pueblo Chieftain

'We'll always remember Dean DeCarlo': Pueblo mourns death of recent County High grad

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMMey_0gD7QVzD00

People close to Dean DeCarlo, a 19-year-old Puebloan who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 47 on Saturday, remember him as a great friend, teammate, and person.

David Archuletta, a former classmate of DeCarlo's, described him as “one of the nicest people” he’s ever met.

“He was never rude to anyone, he included everyone,” Archuletta said. “When you had a bad day, he always made you laugh. Anytime he walked into a room, it would just light up.”

Archuletta became friends with DeCarlo during their days at Pleasant View Middle School and they continued that friendship through their time at Pueblo County High School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xwMdB_0gD7QVzD00

He described the shock he felt in learning that his friend, who had graduated from County just weeks prior to the crash, had been killed.

"I was lost for words," Archuletta said. "It was something I couldn't believe … it felt almost like it wasn't fair because he was so good at sports, baseball, basketball, tennis — he's always been into sports and had a bright future."

Pueblo County Basketball Head Coach Matt Andenucio remembered his former shooting guard as one of the smartest players he ever had. DeCarlo played varsity basketball from his sophomore through senior years.

"That's why he fit in our program so well, that's why he got big minutes even as a sophomore, aside from being a good basketball player,” Andenucio said. “He was really smart, he was able to catch on to everything we did at a high level beyond his years.”

As a person, Andenucio described DeCarlo as popular with the team and in the school.

"People just gravitated toward him on the team,” Andenucio said. “He was just someone you enjoyed being around. Basketball is a grind with those long practices, and he would always make them better."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YwXUv_0gD7QVzD00

Andenucio said he enjoyed watching DeCarlo grow, both as a person and as a basketball player, and will miss just being around him and conversing with him.

"He was a great kid to be around for four years, on the court and off," Andenucio said.

"I learned a lot from him about sports and life. His loss is going to impact the community a lot, but we'll always remember Dean DeCarlo."

On the day of the fatal wreck, DeCarlo was set to receive a scholarship from the local chapter of the Order of the Sons of Italy, a fraternal organization dedicated to preserving Italian culture and language among Italian-Americans, according to a Facebook post by the organization.

In DeCarlo's memory, the Order’s Southern Colorado Lodge No. 2738 has founded a scholarship which it will award in 2023.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: 'We'll always remember Dean DeCarlo': Pueblo mourns death of recent County High grad

Comments / 1

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Motorcyclist dies in crash Saturday, marks 11th motorcycle fatality in Colorado Springs this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man died Saturday night in Colorado Springs after crashing his motorcycle into a truck on Nevada Avenue, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said it happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday when a motorcycle was speeding southbound on Nevada without headlights. A truck was stopped at the intersection The post Motorcyclist dies in crash Saturday, marks 11th motorcycle fatality in Colorado Springs this year appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Linda Thompson?

COLORADO SPRINGS — The death of 25-year-old Linda Thompson still remains unsolved 49 years after she was shot in a neighbors front yard in 1973. Thompson was dropping her young son off at a babysitter’s house located near the corner of Airport Rd. and Placid Rd. Thompson and her son were in the front yard […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Traffic Accident
KXRM

Motorcyclist dies in traffic collision with truck

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reported the city’s 11th motorcycle fatality of 2022 Saturday evening. At 10:47 p.m. a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Nevada Ave. at a high speed with no exterior lighting, based on witness statements. A truck was stopped at the intersection heading eastbound on Espanola. As the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 person seriously injured in Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are currently looking into a crash that happened at the intersection of 31st and Colorado Avenue. This happened just before 5 p.m. Friday. Officers say a vehicle made a left turn onto northbound 31st Street in front of a motorcycle that was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man arrested Saturday in Woodland Park after shooting at cars and barricading himself in garage

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested Saturday night in Woodland Park after he shot at cars, fled the scene, and barricaded himself inside a garage, according to Woodland Park Police. It happened around 6:40 p.m. when police received reports of a suspicious vehicle and shots fired in the area of Highway 24 The post Man arrested Saturday in Woodland Park after shooting at cars and barricading himself in garage appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Driver arrested after hit-and-run with motorcycle in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A hit-and-run traffic accident shut down Chelton Road between Delta Drive and Cricklewood Lane Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. A motorcycle was traveling west on Chelton around 10:15 a.m. and was struck by a car making a left onto Zebulon. The car fled the scene after The post Driver arrested after hit-and-run with motorcycle in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

One dead in motorcycle crash on intersection of Nevada and Espanola

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is dead this morning after crashing into a truck on the intersection of North Nevada Avenue and Espanola Street. Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News this happened around 10:40pm last night. Witnesses on scene tell police the motorcyclist was speeding southbound on Nevada Avenue with no exterior lighting. The truck stopped at the intersection heading eastbound on Espanola Street.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Michael Larson and Agnes Foland

COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been 20 years since the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) found the bodies of two individuals stabbed to death in a vacant field. In 2002, CSPD received a trespassing complaint and were checking a field near 1600 Lenmar for any possible homeless individuals. As officers entered the camp, they noticed […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

High Angle Rescue teams responds to bike accident off Gold Camp Road Saturday

COLROADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department's High Angle Rescue Team responded to a bike accident off Gold Camp Road Saturday morning around 11:20. Officials asked that drivers use caution in the area. This is a developing story check back for updates. The post High Angle Rescue teams responds to bike accident off Gold Camp Road Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

81-year-old man arrested for hit and run motorcycle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man for attempting to run after crashing into a motorcycle early morning. 81-year-old Rudolph Gallegos was cited for Felony Hit and Run charges along with additional traffic and criminal charges. Just before 9 a.m., CSPD were notified of a hit and run involving a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Woman allegedly shoots husband, police investigate

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a woman for the alleged shooting of her husband, Friday evening. Beatriz Giraldo was taken into custody after probable cause was established for several crimes including the possible shooting of her husband. Just after 8 p.m., CSPD officers were called to a hospital to contact […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KSN News

Colorado man dies in Kansas crash

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Colorado has died in a fatal car crash in Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 10:17 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 5.2 miles west of Kansas Highway 14 on Interstate 70. The KHP reports that 64-year-old Terry Ross, of Colorado Springs, […]
KANSAS STATE
KKTV

Man recovering from gunshot wounds, wife arrested in connection to several crimes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a local hospital just after 8 p.m. Friday to speak with a gunshot victim. Officers say the man was very vague and said the incident happened at several locations within the city, none of those locations checked out. CSPD contacted the mans wife, but she reportedly did not want to let officers inside the home near North Carefree Circle and Peterson Road.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

2K+
Followers
884
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy