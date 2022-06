Brock Lesnar is back in the building, making his return to WWE after tonight's Undisputed WWE Championship match between Roman Reigns and Riddle on SmackDown. Lesnar made his intentions clear when he delivered an F5 to Reigns and The Usos, and now WWE has revealed that Lesnar will get his chance to reclaim his WWE Championship when he faces Reigns at SummerSlam. It won't just be a normal match though, as WWE has revealed it will be a Last man Standing match, and will likely be the main event of the show. You can see the official announcement below.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO