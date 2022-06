The Detroit Tigers have had a rough start to the 2022 MLB season, to say the least. They have the third-worst record in the American League at 24-39 through 63 games. This is the result of numerous factors and problems within the Tigers roster, from marital problems to Tommy John surgeries. However, it looks like help is on the way in the form of Riley Greene.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO