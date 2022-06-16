ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

$2 million in grants proposed for road projects in Hamilton County

By 91.7 WVXU
 3 days ago

About $2 million is likely headed to municipalities across Hamilton County for road maintenance. The money comes from license plate fees collected by the county each year;

WLWT 5

Beechmont Avenue sees nighttime closures for construction beginning Friday

CINCINNATI — The Little Miami Scenic Trail construction project continues with overnight ramp and lane restrictions this weekend, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. ODOT contractors will close Beechmont Avenue on Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. each day. Westbound on Beechmont Avenue will be...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman struck by train in Hamilton, dispatch says

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was struck by a train at the train depot this afternoon in Hamilton. The victim was air lifted out and taken to the hospital, according to Butler County Dispatch. As of now, police are still investigating the scene. We will update this developing story...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Metro picking up streetcar route

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Metro will pick up part of the streetcar's route starting on Monday. A building collapsed last weekend and shut down part of the streetcar's route near Main and Central Parkway. Starting Monday, Metro will provide bus service along the Cincinnati Bell Connector route. Metro will operate that...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Chip Seal Work Scheduled for Dearborn Co. Roads

Motorists can expect delays and possible intermittent closures. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - A chip seal project has been scheduled on multiple roads in Dearborn County. Paul H. Rohe Company tells Eagle Country 99.3 that chip seal operations will take place on North Dearborn Road, Gaynor Ridge Road, McCann Road, and Old State Road 1.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Car flips off of I-75 overpass, lands on Harrison Avenue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police were at the scene of an accident Sunday where a car flipped on I-75 at the overpass and landed on Harrison Avenue. Police say the single-vehicle accident happened around 11 a.m. The driver was taken to the hospital, officers said. It is unclear how the accident...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash blocking ramp, causing delays on I-71/75 in Kenton County

ERLANGER, Ky. — 3:35 p.m. The crash blocking the connecting ramp from I-275 to southbound I-71/75 at Donaldson Highway has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The ramp is now open for usual traffic. 3:03 p.m. The connecting ramp from I-275 to southbound I-71/75 at Donaldson...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Mt. Adams

Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Mt. Adams area so unique. Known as one of the most historic and picturesque neighborhoods in Cincinnati, Mt. Adams feels like a blend between San Francisco and a European mountain village. And because it's perched atop a hill, Mt. Adams offers fantastic views of Downtown Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and the Ohio River. It also offers a variety of bars and restaurants, as well as quick access to popular nightlife spots like Downtown, The Banks, and Over-The-Rhine.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman, infant killed in Clermont County crash, OSP says

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman and an infant are dead after a crash in Clermont County Sunday evening. It happened shortly before 4:44 p.m. on OH-222 south of Elklick Road in Batavia Township, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Juan Jimenez, of West Chester, was driving south on OH-222...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Police identify victim in Camp Washington homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police identified the victim in a homicide that occurred in Camp Washington Sunday morning. Officers say they responded around 4:30 a.m. to the 2800 block of Colerain Avenue and found Maurice Roberts, 34, dead at the scene. Police have not if they stated if they have a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Lanes blocked by crash along I-275 near Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The right two lanes along eastbound I-275 at Exit 44 toward Mosteller Road are blocked due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Stop-and-go traffic is backed up to Exit 43 toward I-75. Authorities advise motorists to expect delays of up to 10...
SHARONVILLE, OH

