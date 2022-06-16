ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette County, WI

Governor Evers approves I-39 resurfacing project in Marquette County

marquettecountytribune.com
 4 days ago

Multiyear project includes culvert and inlet repairs, guardrail replacement. To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $15.27 million contract with prime contractor Rock Road Cos., Inc. of Janesville for a resurfacing project on northbound I-39, beginning approximately 1,300...

marquettecountytribune.com

WEAU-TV 13

New Rustic Road guide features 123 backroad trips throughout Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that a new Rustic Road guide is available. The guide features 123 backroad trips through Wisconsin scenery. The newest route, Rustic Road 123, is northwest Winnebago County along Pioneer and Medina Junction roads. The route...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Dane County sues Wisconsin DNR over PFAS requirements in wastewater permit

Dane County is suing the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources over requirements to test for PFAS and reduce chemicals released from the Dane County Regional Airport under a wastewater permit. PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a class of thousands of synthetic chemicals found in firefighting foam and everyday...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Lake Co. road to close due to issue with road work

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Green Lake County will close until Monday due to some issues with the road work that was done on Thursday. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, CTH F, between CTH D and Berlin city limits, will be closed starting Saturday evening and lasting until Monday.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Tornado travels seven miles through Juneau County

JUNEAU COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Yesterday’s storms also created a tornado in Juneau County. The National Weather Service says preliminary findings show an EF-1 tornado touched down about a mile southwest of Mauston and ended about 7 miles northeast of the city.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
veronapress.com

It's ‘electrifying’: Landfill closed down in 1986 used to capture biogas for energy for health care center

A reader reached out to the Verona Press earlier this year with a question for us, “I just heard that the Verona landfill site is providing electricity to the county. If that is true it could make an interesting article. If not, I still want to know what happens there? You could touch on the other public uses in that area. It’s kind of out of sight, out of mind if you know what I mean.”
VERONA, WI
WISN

'UPFRONT' recap: Wisconsin and Washington look ahead to SCOTUS decision, bipartisan gun bill

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz from Texas will be in Milwaukee Saturday, headlining an event meant to mobilize Republican voters ahead of the midterms. "It absolutely underscores that Wisconsin is a pivotal battleground," Cruz said on WISN 12's "UPFRONT," which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. "It has been a perennial purple state. It is a battleground. The road to a Senate majority comes through Wisconsin."
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WPS nearing full power restoration, We Energies to take longer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Public Service hopes to have power restored to 90 percent of its customers by the end of Friday. It will take a little longer for We Energies customers in the Fox Valley. More than 900 people will be working on restoration efforts Friday. Crews...
GREEN BAY, WI
newsfromthestates.com

Severe weather takes lives in Wisconsin

Communities across Wisconsin have been whipped by severe weather over the last couple of days. A heat wave, heavy rainfall, high winds and tornadoes descended on the state this week. Wisconsin Emergency Management reported damage from Monroe to Marinette counties. Nearly two dozen county and tribal emergency management offices have reported damage to trees, buildings and numerous downed power lines. Monroe County has declared a state of emergency as has the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation. No statewide emergency declaration has been requested so far.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Evers tours damage from EF-1 tornado in Mauston area

MAUSTON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday toured the damage left behind after an EF-1 tornado tore through parts of the Mauston area earlier this week. Evers toured the Kountry Aire Estates mobile home park in Mauston, which saw some of the worst damage in the small Juneau County community. The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirmed the...
MAUSTON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Helicopter responds to fatal Waushara County crash

Kwik Trip headquarters brought a semi-trailer full of water, with more than 1,000 cases for people to pick up a free case for themselves or their pets. The Black Creek community was hit hard by storms on June 15. June 18 Birthday Club. Updated: 8 hours ago. Here are today's...
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-18-22 fdl residents impacted by montana flooding

A Fond du lac resident and his wife are holed up in their newly purchased home in a remote area of Montana following last weekend’s massive flooding event. T.J. Schoenborn says he and his wife Crystal arrived at their house in Nye, Montana days before torrential rains flooded the area. “When we got here we noticed the (Stillwater) river was fairly high but nothing that would have been dangerous. On Sunday it rained basically 24 hours and heavy. The rain on top of the snow melt took the river and widened it out where it took out roads, bridges and homes,” Schoenborn told WFDL news. Schoenborn says you can only drive so far until you come to a washed out bridge. Schoenborn says at this point he’s not sure how long it will be before he will be able to get off the mountain and back to civilization. “We’ve got about 4-6 weeks of food for us and our dogs. We still have electricity, we still have water.” Schoenborn says the locals say they have never seen anything like it. “… some people who have lived here their whole life, they’re saying they’ve never seen anything like this. Their biggest worry up here is always forest fires, but they’ve never had issues with flooding.” He says the concern is with warmer temperatures in the forecast, the snowmelt from the mountains could result in additional flooding. Schoenborn runs Victoria’s Pet Nutrition in downtown Fond du Lac.
FOND DU LAC, WI
UPMATTERS

Tornado in Wisconsin travels 15 miles, blows over semis

TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A tornado in the west/central Wisconsin area tipped semi-trucks on their sides and caused widespread damage. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on June 15, a tornado was reported east of Tomah. Authorities say the tornado traveled northeast from HWY 131 and County HWY A for about 15 miles.
TOMAH, WI
wtaq.com

Former State Supreme Court Justice Ordered Back To Court

MADISON, WI (WRN) – The head of the Republican partisan elections investigation is expected to be back in court on Thursday. Former State Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has been subpoenaed as a witness in an ongoing open records lawsuit. A Dane County judge found Gableman and his office...
DANE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Missing Central Wisconsin Man Found Dead Friday

A 26-year-old Waupaca County man reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, the county’s sheriff’s office said Friday night. Brandon Colligan, 26, had last been seen the morning of June 10 in Stevens Point. Officials said he was meeting with a friend at a coffee shop when he left to grab something he had forgotten and never returned. The friend reported Colligan had been acting strangely at the time.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Michels releases ‘Drain the Madison Swamp’ lobbying reform plan as GOP primary intensifies

MADISON, Wis. — Tim Michels, the Trump-backed Republican candidate for governor, took a page out of his benefactor’s book, releasing a plan Monday to “drain the Madison swamp.” The plan would change how and when lobbyists can donate to political campaigns and would prevent retiring legislators from immediately becoming lobbyists. “That’s a lot of campaigning that’s happening right now, without…
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Fisheries: Where the Walleye Are

Cheese curds (those chewy nuggets of milk found in the farm’s market ). Frigid winters (puffy, cozy coats worn on the lakes, fishing).Fish fry Fridays (buttery flakes of walleye served at the end of the week). The quintessential Wisconsin experience. All year long, we fish, hoping to grab one...
MADISON, WI

