ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Michael Avenatti pleads guilty to federal felony offenses in California

By David K. Li
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti on Thursday pleaded guilty to several federal charges in California and admitted to stealing millions of dollars from clients. The jailed Avenatti, acting as his own primary counsel, pled guilty to four counts of wire fraud and one count of endeavoring to obstruct administration of the Internal...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 154

Philly Pete
3d ago

And democrats were talking about having him run for President. LMMFAO !!! Well I guess it makes sense they did choose Biden and he took bribes from China while he was VP.

Reply(24)
63
Kenneth Gianetti
3d ago

But CNN and MSNBC told us that he was presidential material and was going to save us from Trump. They also said that Hunter's laptop was Russian disinformation and Joe Biden is all mentally there. Could they have been lying?

Reply(7)
39
Liberal Stupidity
3d ago

It wasn’t that long ago when CNN was promoting him as a hero of the left and a presidential candidate to be seriously considered. How far he has fallen and to no surprise, CNN was wrong again.

Reply(1)
16
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
TheDailyBeast

Feds Warn Navarro to Stop Making ‘Numerous False Statements’ About His Arrest

Trump loyalist Peter Navarro has made “numerous false statements” about his arrest, federal prosecutors wrote in a new court filing Thursday urging a judge to reject Navarro’s request for more time until his next court hearing. Navarro was arrested last week for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. He was not denied food, water or a call to a lawyer, prosecutors said in the new filing shared by Politico. In fact, “At the time of his arrest, the Defendant first requested to call the press, which was denied,” it says. The feds say Navarro’s arresting officers—who Navarro called “kind Nazis”—told him he could call an attorney but he instead said he needed to go on live TV that night and had to call to say he wouldn’t be there. Navarro also initially said he would represent himself but is now asking for additional time to find a lawyer, which prosecutors argued was a “contrived effort” to delay the case so his civil suit against the DOJ could move forward.
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Federal Court Sanctions MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for "Frivolous" Legal Claims

Yesterday, a federal district court judge dismissed MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's counterclaims against election machine manufacturers U.S. Dominion and Smartmatic. The counterclaims were filed in the companies' defamation suit against Lindell, who had accused the firms of stealing the 2020 election with rigged election machines. In addition, Judge Nichols imposed sanctions on Lindell, given the "groundless" and "frivolous" nature of his claims. Last fall, Judge Nichols had also denied Lindell's attempt to dismiss the defamation claims.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Avenatti
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#New York City#Federal Prosecutors#Law#The Internal Revenue Code#Global Baristas Us Llc#District Court
Fox News

Chicago State's Attorney Kim Foxx allegedly slapped husband during domestic dispute: police report

The Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx allegedly slapped her husband during a domestic dispute, according to her spouse. A police officer from the Flossmoor Police Department in Illinois was dispatched to a home on June 4 at around 10:00 p.m. in response to a domestic dispute between Kim Foxx and her husband, Kelley Foxx. Kelley Foxx dialed 911 to report a domestic dispute with his wife, according to the police report, which states that the officer was told that the dispute was physical but there were no injuries "yet."
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Rapper to Receive Six-Figure Settlement After Cop Allegedly Planted Drugs on Him

Rapper Young Moose will receive a six-figure settlement after a court agreed that Baltimore City police officers planted drugs on him. ABC News reports that a court settlement is forcing the city of Baltimore to pay $300,000 to resolve Moose's claims. The agreement was reached on May 10, 2022. The judgment comes following the city having to pay out more than $10 million in settlement following a task force being uncovered as corrupt.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
CNET

FBI Shuts Down Marketplace Selling 24 Million Social Security Numbers

The FBI, Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service have shut down a series of websites that they allege were selling 24 million Social Security Numbers, names and dates of birth of people living in the US. The SSNDOB Marketplace made about $19 million in revenue while it operated, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Multiple women arrested at southern border for smuggling fentanyl in body cavities

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently stopped multiple women smuggling fentanyl in their body cavities across the Mexico-Texas border.On June 6, officers working at the Ysleta border arrested a 34-year-old woman after she admitted to carrying narcotics on her body and voluntarily removed two bundles filled with blue fentanyl pills from her rectal cavity.Five days later, officers working the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted a 34-year-old U.S. citizen trying to smuggle 0.14 pounds of fentanyl. She was referred for a secondary inspection where a canine alerted to the presence of drugs....
EL PASO, TX
bloomberglaw.com

Tom Girardi Disbarred, Court Orders $2.3 Million Restitution (1)

Funds stolen from clients, lawyer lied about contingency fees. Disgraced attorney Tom Girardi was disbarred Wednesday, with the California Supreme Court ordering the fallen attorney to pay $2,282,507 plus 10% interest for funds stolen from clients. The State Bar Court charged Girardi with 14 counts of violating ethics rules and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

387K+
Followers
47K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy