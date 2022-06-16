ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, PA

Woman's Grandson Charged with her Murder in Warren

erienewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity of Warren Police Department has charged a woman's grandson for her murder, the police chief announced Thursday. Kelly Wadsworth, 60, was...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 3

Melissa Chmelovski
3d ago

so very sorry for all the family many prayers to you all at this difficult time..may you rest in peace kelly.🙏🙏🙏

Reply
3
 

