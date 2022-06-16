ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

New Zealand should celebrate its remarkable prehistoric past with national fossil emblems – have your say!

By Nic Rawlence, Senior Lecturer in Ancient DNA, University of Otago
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cakX6_0gD7NlhE00
Trilobites similar to those above have been found in 505 million-year-old rocks in New Zealand. Shutterstock

It’s not often New Zealanders admit Australia is onto a good thing. Our long-running trans-Tasman rivalry usually revolves around accusing Australians of stealing national cultural icons like Phar Lap, Pavlova or Crowded House.

But I have to admit that when it comes to championing palaeontology (the study of fossils and what they can teach us about our biological heritage), the Australians have a good thing going.

Taking an idea that originated in America, many Australian states in recent decades have started adopting fossil emblems (alongside animal, floral, marine and mineral ones) that epitomise the natural history of each region.

In turn, these emblems can help promote fossil tourism, educational outreach and awareness of the need for fossil protection strategies.

Western Australia chose the 380 million-year-old Devonian fish Mcnamaraspis kaprios , while New South Wales picked a similarly aged fish, Mandageria fairfaxi . South Australia adopted the 550 million-year-old Spriggina floundersi from the dawn of complex life – the first animal in the fossil record whose left and right sides mirrored each other, like ours do today.

The Australian Capital Territory picked the 545 million-year-old brachiopod Atrypa duntroonensis , while a public vote in Victoria chose the 125 million-year-old giant amphibian Koolasuchus cleelandi . Queensland is currently holding a public vote to pick an emblem from 12 candidates that include dinosaurs, giant marine reptiles, an amphibian, a crocodile, a monotreme , a plant and a sea lily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNJsv_0gD7NlhE00
Skull of a shark-toothed dolphin. This large predator lived about 25 million years ago in what is now modern-day southern New Zealand. Mike Dickison/Wikipedia , CC BY-NC-ND

Aotearoa’s rich fossil record

Aotearoa New Zealand also has a rich fossil record that palaeontologists have used to unlock the evolution of our taonga (treasured) species and their unique whakapapa (lineage), in some cases stretching back tens to hundreds of millions of years.

In spite of this, there’s a distinct shortfall in palaeontological expertise and funding, which is affecting our ability to study and protect the local fossil record.

Read more: How did ancient moa survive the ice age – and what can they teach us about modern climate change?

Nonetheless, New Zealand’s fossils have captured the public imagination, such as the recently discovered 16-19 million-year-old giant Catriona’s shelduck ( Miotadorna catrionae ) from St Bathans. Fossils can also inspire future generations through interactive museum displays, outreach and volunteering on fossil digs.

Educational resources can be developed around our unique fossils to teach young New Zealanders how plants and animals evolved in response to the country’s dynamic geological and climatic history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w3wdx_0gD7NlhE00
Artist’s impression of Kaiwhekea katiki to scale. The near-complete skeleton of this 75 million-year-old plesiosaur can be seen at Otago Museum. Wikipedia , CC BY-SA

Fossil tourism

Emblems can also help teach us about the plight and importance of fossils. Newly exposed sites are not being excavated by experts, while other sites are eroding before our eyes. The potential information those sites hold is lost.

While fossil collection by amateurs provides some information, data retention is often substandard, and amateur collection can destroy small sensitive sites. Numerous moa bones, often illegally collected, still come up for sale despite the best efforts to stop this practice .

Read more: A new method of extracting ancient DNA from tiny bones reveals the hidden evolutionary history of New Zealand geckos

In a post-pandemic world, promoting sustainable tourism is more important than ever. Many regions are uniquely suited to fossil tourism, such as Waitomo and the West Coast . North Otago is already home to the Waitaki Whitestone Geopark , which promotes the geological and fossil history of the region.

Fossil tourism could also be developed at Foulden Maar , a 23 million-year-old lake deposit near Middlemarch in Central Otago, which the public fought to project from mining. It could house a museum and research facilities, and offer opportunities for people to collect fossils for themselves (as happens at Kronosaurus Korner in Queensland) or volunteer on digs (as they can at the Australian Age of Dinosaurs ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhB8R_0gD7NlhE00
Skull of the mosasaur Prognathodon overtoni that Joan Wiffen discovered. This fearsome predator ruled the oceans of the Late Cretaceous. Lloyd Homer/GNS Science , Author provided

Time to choose

So, what should New Zealanders choose for their fossil emblem? Should we pick something flashy like the pouakai/ Haast’s eagle ( Aquila moorei ) whose ancestor, the smallest eagle in the world, arrived in Aotearoa only about 2.5 million years ago and rapidly evolved into the world’s largest?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N7f54_0gD7NlhE00
Artist’s reconstruction of pouakai/Haast’s eagle ( Aquila moorei ), the largest eagle in the world, which went extinct only 500-600 years ago. Paul Martinson/Te Papa , CC BY-NC

What about the 75 million-year-old plesiosaur Kaiwhekea katiki or the shark-toothed dolphin that capture my children’s attention?

We could agree that size does matter and choose the 55-60 million-year-old giant Bice penguin ( Kumimanu biceae ) or moa nunui/ South Island giant moa ( Dinornis robustus ). At the other end of the scale, how about the smallest fossils like 505 million-year-old trilobites , some of our oldest fossils?

Should we consider historical value, like the first theropod dinosaur or one of the mosasaurs (such as Prognathodon overtoni ) that pioneering fossil hunter Joan Wiffen discovered? Or should scientific value prevail, like the living pūpū whakarongotaua/ flax snail ( Placostylus ambagiosus ), whose abundant fossil shells are teaching us a lot about the impacts of climate change and human settlement?

Read more: Proposal to mine fossil-rich site in New Zealand sparks campaign to protect it

I’m forming a committee of palaeontologists from across New Zealand to decide on a shortlist to put to a public vote. We would welcome input about what fossils to consider, whether we should have a single emblem representing New Zealand, or regional emblems, and even a yearly competition like the sometimes controversial Bird of the Year .

So get your iwi, whanau, school and local museum involved, lobby your local politicians and let us know what you think at nzfossilemblem@otago.ac.nz

Nic Rawlence receives funding from the Royal Society of New Zealand Marsden Fund.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 1

Related
TheConversationAU

Uncovering the stories my family forgot, about a past still haunting Aotearoa New Zealand

The day my great-grandfather Andrew Gilhooly was buried at Taranaki’s Ōkato cemetery in early February 1922, Jas Higgins played the Last Post. Neither man had seen active service in the “great war” with which that ritual is most closely associated. Rather, both had served in the New Zealand wars, an earlier series of conflicts fought across the mid-to-late 19th century as part of the colonisation of Aotearoa New Zealand. In New Zealand and Australia it’s a mark of honour to have ancestors who fought on the Dardanelles or at the Somme or Passchendaele. A national origin myth has been constructed around...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

How did ancient moa survive the ice age – and what can they teach us about modern climate change?

One species of iconic moa was almost wiped out during the last ice age, according to recently published research. But a small population survived in a modest patch of forest at the bottom of New Zealand’s South Island, and rapidly spread back up its east coast once the climate began to warm. What we’re learning about this remarkable survival story has implications for the way we can help living species adapt to climate change, and how we conserve and restore what may be important future habitats. Growing to around 80kg and up to 1.8 metres tall, the eastern moa was one of...
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

A New Pacific Reset? Why NZ must prioritise climate change and labour mobility

The frequent use of the term “shared values” to describe developments in the Pacific tends to obscure a distinct shift in New Zealand and Australian relations with their Pacific partners over the past two decades. This shift has seen a move away from ready acceptance by Pacific nations of policy prescriptions reflecting “developed country” priorities, towards a greater insistence on New Zealand and Australian support for policies generated by those Pacific partners themselves. This shift has now been recognised by New Zealand’s foreign minister, Nanaia Mahuta, and more recently by Australia’s new foreign minister, Penny Wong, during her visit to New...
CHINA
TheConversationAU

Australia isn't experiencing the great resignation yet, but there has been an uptick

The past year has been awash with suggestions countries such as Australia are experiencing a “great resignation” as workers previously loyal to their employers quit their jobs and look for others elsewhere. Last year, newspaper articles aside, there was little evidence for this in Australia, although substantial evidence in the United States where the term came from. In the US, so-called “quit rates” hit a record high in 2021, while in Australia the proportion of workers switching jobs fell to its lowest point in half a century. Writing in November, University of Melbourne economists Mark Wooden and Peter Gahan pointed out that in...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossils#New Zealanders#Plants And Animals#New South Wales#Australians#Western Australia#Devonian#Koolasuchus#Quee
ScienceAlert

Ruins of Hidden 3,400-Year-Old City Emerge as Giant Dam Dries Up

The tightening grip of climate change on our planet is revealing secrets buried for millennia. As waters and ice recede under warming conditions, the traces of people and civilizations long gone from the mortal realm emerge. In recent months, Iraq has been hit particularly hard, battered by extreme drought, with the Mosul reservoir shrinking as water is extracted to keep crops from drying. Amid this crisis, the ruins of an ancient city, submerged for decades, are once again on dry land. Since the dam was created in the 1980s before the settlement was archaeologically studied and cataloged, its re-emergence represents a rare...
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Unearth 42 Skeletons Of Syphilis-Ridden Spanish Colonists Under Peru’s Oldest Hospital

Local legend has it that the last three rulers of the Incan Empire lay buried at the site. Shaped like a cross, the one-hectare complex has a rich and mysterious history. The Hospital Real de San Andrés in Lima, Peru, has long captivated historians. Built exclusively for Spanish patients in 1552, legend holds that it served as a tomb for the last three rulers of the Incan Empire. While those have yet to be found, archaeologists just unearthed the skeletons of 42 Spanish syphilis victims.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Archaeologists find ‘mind-blowing’ network of lost cities hidden in Amazon

Archaeologists have uncovered an “unprecedented” network of lost cities in the Amazon that shed light on how ancient civilisations constructed vast urban landscapes while living alongside nature.Researchers used lidar technology, dubbed “lasers in the sky”, to scan through the tropical forest canopy, and examine sites found in the savannah-forest of South West Amazonia. They uncovered a wide range of intricate settlements that have laid hidden under thick tree canopies for centuries in the Llanos de Mojos savannah-forest in Bolivia. The findings, described in the journal Nature on Wednesday, shed light on cities built by the Casarabe communities between 500 AD...
WORLD
allthatsinteresting.com

Temple Restoration Project In Egypt Reveals Dozens Of Colorful Carvings Beneath Centuries Of Bird Poop

The frescoes at the temple in Esna, Egypt, were made some 2,200 years ago, and the temple itself was used for four centuries. For centuries, dirt, soot, and bird poop accumulated on the walls of the Temple of Khnum at Esna. But now, a team of German and Egyptian archaeologists is working to painstakingly clean the site, exposing the stunning and vibrant frescoes of goddesses that long lay beneath.
WORLD
ScienceAlert

Ancient Humans Used This One Cave in Spain For a Mind-Blowing 50,000 Years

If archaeology has shown us anything, it's the sobering impermanence of our lives. Human settlements come and go. We may remain in specific regions, but the cladding on that region changes, the past often buried in ruins hidden beneath our feet. But one place seems to have been so special that humans used it, if somewhat sporadically, for 50,000 years.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Mastodon Killed in Bloody Battle 13,200 Years Ago – Reveals Extinct Animal’s Annual Migration

Mastodons are relatives of elephants belonging to the genus Mammut that inhabited North and Central America before they went extinct about 10,000 to 11,000 years ago. Typical adults stood between 8 and 10 feet (2.5-3 m) tall at the shoulder and weighed around 8,000 to 12,000 pounds (3,600-5,400 kg). The largest specimen found was 10.7 feet (3.3 m) tall and weighed 24,000 pounds (11,000 kg). They lived in herds, mainly feeding on leaves and branches, a lot like modern elephants.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Paleontologists discover a new type of 'bear dog,' a large predator from the Pyrenees

A fossilized lower jaw has led an international team of paleontologists, headed by Bastien Mennecart from the Natural History Museum Basel, to discover a new species of predator that once lived in Europe. These large predators belong to a group of carnivores colloquially known as "bear dogs." They could weigh around 320 kilograms and appeared 36 million years ago before becoming extinct around 7.5 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
Andrei Tapalaga

Sculpture of God Discovered in Mexico

Previous artifacts that have been discovered, point out that the Maize God rose from the underworld.INAH. Lately, more and more religious artifacts and sculptures are being unearthed. Another great finding to add to the top list is a sculpture depicting the head of the Maya Maize God. The sculpture was found at Palenque, a popular archeological site in Chiapas, Mexico where other important artifacts have been previously found.
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy