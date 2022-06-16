UPMC Children's named sixth best pediatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report

Pittsburgh, Pa. — U.S. News & World Report published its 2022 - 2023 Best Children's Hospitals ranking online on June 14, and UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh has earned a spot in the top ten.

The rankings are intended to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best possible pediatric care.

In addition to the overall ranking of the sixth best pediatric hospital in the United States, U.S. News & World Report also rated individual specialties. UPMC Children's earned third place for cardiology and heart surgery; sixth for diabetes and endocrinology; fourth for neonatology; tenth for neurology/neurosurgery; eighth for pulmonology/lung surgery; and eighth for urology.

“These rankings are a testament to the extraordinary work of our incredibly talented physicians, nurses, and other clinical and support staff who help us to deliver world-class pediatric care each and every day,” said Diane Hupp, president, UPMC Children’s. “We are committed to continue our expansion of advanced care while delivering excellence in all we do for our patients and families across all of the areas we serve.”

UPMC Children's attracts over 13,000 patients from outside the region every year, including international patients, who are seeking treatments, therapies, and surgeries that few or no other hospitals can offer. Patients have come from 35 different countries and 48 states.

“UPMC provides life changing medical care to every patient who walks through our doors,” said Mark Sevco, president, UPMC Hospitals. “This recognition showcases our position as a global leader in pediatric health care and why patients travel from across the country and the world to receive our care."

UPMC Health System has been working to offer the Pittsburgh hospital's renowned care to other UPMC regions through programs like the UPMC Children's Emergency Department Affiliation Program, which gives regional hospitals 24/7 access to UPMC Children's emergency physicians.