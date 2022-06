ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The City of Orange City has issued a water warning for residents ahead of the summer heat. In a Facebook post the city says, "While we are excited about the spring weather, flowering plants, and budding trees, the persistent drought conditions have not improved the community’s water supply. In anticipation of the heat and dryness of the summer months, we are moving our water conservation efforts to a Water Warning. Please note the following:

ORANGE CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO