Paso Robles, CA

Linda Jean Allen 1950-2022

By Paso Robles Press
 3 days ago
Linda Jean Allen, 71, of Paso Robles, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, of complications from having Rheumatoid Arthritis in the lungs, Interstitial lung disease, and Pulmonary Fibrosis at Twin Cities Community Hospital, Templeton, CA.

She was born on June 12, 1950, at Queen of Angels Hospital in Los Angeles, CA, to the late Russell Partlow and Abbie (Huscher) Partlow of Chino, CA. She graduated from Chino High school in 1968 and graduated from Beautician school in 1969. Linda married in 1976 to a Raymond Reid Allen of Paso Robles, CA. They had a baby girl, Christy Lynn Allen, that same year.

Linda joined the Army National Guard in October 1984, where she graduated from boot camp and advanced in individual training at Fort Benning, Georgia, in early 1985. Having graduated, she returned to her home duty station of Camp Robert, CA, where she worked for the Department of Facilities Engineers at Camp Roberts for the term of her enlistment of eight years. And finally, she went on to work for the California state prison system, where she retired after twenty-four years.

Linda is the sister of Wayne Partlow, Joyce Partlow, and Kenneth Partlow (deceased). Linda is survived by her two children, Joseph A. McKay, and Christy L. Allen-Lowe.

Linda loved to volunteer, serving many meals at the Elks with her good friends. She was especially fond of helping veterans by serving as the chairman for a time at the Elks for the Veteran’s chair, coordinating serving pancake breakfasts and tri-tip lunches, and going out to put flags on graves every Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day. She also did drives to get items that our overseas military personnel had requested for care packages. In addition, Linda served as team captain for many years on the “Jump and Shout for a Cure” team participating in the Relay for Life. She was a part of the American Legion and carried the flag in almost every parade in North County for greater than a decade.

More than anything, she loved being a grandma (Nana) to Justin and Jacob McKay and Brendan and Brianna Lowe. Linda was a kind-hearted person, and her fun-loving spirit will be missed by many. Though we were not ready to let her go, we must say goodbye.

Her Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Paso Robles Elks Lodge on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 1 pm-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to Relay for Life/ American Cancer Society.

