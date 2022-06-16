Raising Cane’s hosts fundraiser to benefit Sea Turtle Inc.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – Raising Cane’s will be benefiting a local organization during World Sea Turtle Day.

On Thursday, June 16, the eight Raising Cane’s locations in the Rio Grande Valley will be donating 15% of food and beverage sales to Sea Turtle Inc, according to a press release.

Customers must mention the fundraiser upon ordering. The fundraiser will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are beyond excited to build on this partnership with Raising Cane’s during World Sea Turtle Day,” said Wendy Knight, CEO at Sea Turtle Inc. “The donations from this event will help our mission during this nesting season as Sea Turtle Inc. protects thousands of hatchlings. Your participation will play a critical role in supporting those efforts.”

This is the second year Raising Cane’s hosts a fundraiser benefiting Sea Turtle Inc. According to the press release, last year’s fundraiser raised $5,000 for the organization.

