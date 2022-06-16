ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Raising Cane’s hosts fundraiser to benefit Sea Turtle Inc.

By Gaby Moreno
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bxsHF_0gD7LuSx00

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) – Raising Cane’s will be benefiting a local organization during World Sea Turtle Day.

Former IDEA teacher sentenced for improper relationship with student

On Thursday, June 16, the eight Raising Cane’s locations in the Rio Grande Valley will be donating 15% of food and beverage sales to Sea Turtle Inc, according to a press release.

Customers must mention the fundraiser upon ordering. The fundraiser will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are beyond excited to build on this partnership with Raising Cane’s during World Sea Turtle Day,” said Wendy Knight, CEO at Sea Turtle Inc. “The donations from this event will help our mission during this nesting season as Sea Turtle Inc. protects thousands of hatchlings. Your participation will play a critical role in supporting those efforts.”

This is the second year Raising Cane’s hosts a fundraiser benefiting Sea Turtle Inc. According to the press release, last year’s fundraiser raised $5,000 for the organization.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Food Bank RGV seeks donations for children facing food insecurity

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank RGV is seeking monetary donations to ensure food-insecure children are fed during the summer. According to the Food Bank RGV, they have begun its ‘Help Kids Get Through the Summer’ campaign. Thanks to an anonymous donor, any donations made towards the campaign will be matched, up to $10,000. […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Free block parties in Brownsville this weekend

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A Mobile Recreation Unit (MRU) will be setting up block parties in six Brownville neighborhoods this summer. The Brownsville Parks and Recreation Department is inviting communities to enjoy an afternoon of fun in their neighborhoods at no cost. The MRU includes an inflatable water slide, portable basketball hoops, tricycles, hula hoops, […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

San Juan announces 4th of July celebration

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of San Juan announced its annual 4th of July Celebration. The city’s Facebook said the event is scheduled for Friday, July 1 at the San Juan Municipal Park. Admission is free for the whole family. There will be live musical performances by Lauren Corzine and Texas Legend. The […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
ValleyCentral

More blood donors needed in the RGV

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Rio Grande Valley is in critical need of blood donations as the number of blood donors continues to drop locally. While new blood donors are always in demand, the non-profit blood donation collector Vitalant is spreading awareness on how it can save more lives. Carla Trevino is a frequent blood […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Valley cities in need of lifeguards

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – This summer many people in the valley are wanting to get out of the heat by taking a dip in the pool. But for those planning to head to a public pool in Harlingen, there will be a change. “It has been a little bit difficult you know having to schedule […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Keep Mercedes Beautiful to host waterfall cleanup

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes nonprofit “Keep Mercedes Beautiful” is asking for volunteers for a “Waterfall Clean-up.” According to Keep Mercedes Beautiful they will partner with the Mid-Valley Basura Busters to host the waterfall sweep in Mercedes. The goal is to clean up local waterfalls and dispose of litter and trash. This event is […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raising Cain#Charity#Raising Cane#Sea Turtle Inc#Rio Grande Valley#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Peñitas Community Food Pantry falling apart, seeks donations

PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Peñitas Community Food Pantry building is falling apart. Pantry manager Sharon Child who has worked in the pantry for nearly 18 years said the pantry has endured multiple natural disasters over the past 25 years. However, she said the demand is high and they need to work quickly to build […]
ValleyCentral

McAllen to host risk and safety conference

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen Risk Management Department will host a Risk and Safety conference next week. The Expo will start on Wednesday, June 22 and end on Thursday, June 23 at the McAllen Convention Center (700 Convention Center Blvd.) The conference will cover topics like workplace safety culture, cyber security, insurance […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

La Feria resident concerned after crop duster sprays home

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Daniel Sperry came across something unusual Wednesday morning when he saw a crop duster plane flying low in his neighborhood in La Feria. But the plane is not what shocked him. “I saw a mist coming off this plane and I was like okay he’s still spraying where’s he spraying?” […]
LA FERIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
ValleyCentral

Gov. Abbott discusses ongoing security efforts at the border

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Governor Greg Abbott visited the Rio Grande Valley Friday, sharing state border security updates. Governor Greg Abbott received a border security briefing at the Tomas Garces National Guard Armory. Following the briefing, the Governor provided an update on the state’s border security mission at the Anzalduas International Bridge in […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

City of McAllen announces road closure

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen announced a closure to Uvalde Avenue. Beginning on Monday, June 20, Uvalde Avenue will be closed through all traffic between Taylor and Bentsen Roads, according to a media release. The closure will occur as Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 works on improvements to a sewer system […]
ValleyCentral

Gonzalez: Republicans disregard south Texas facts about infrastructure, blame cartels

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, (D-TX15), apologized to constituents for a hijacked meeting on RGV infrastructure. After the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth’s Republican members turned the solutions-based roundtable and flipped it into a Biden-to-blame rant. “It’s really sad.” said Rep. Gonzalez, “They came here to […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Brownsville ISD Police host annual Summer Youth School Safety Leadership Academy

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday the annual Summer Youth School Safety Leadership Academy began and the focus is to teach leadership skills to students.  The first part of the academy consisted of a presentation while the second half was spent outdoors learning what leadership is all about and why it’s needed in our community.  […]
ValleyCentral

City of Weslaco to open new park in late June

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The City of Weslaco is preparing to welcome the community to its newest park. The city announced Monday that they are “adding finishing touches” to their newest park, Judge Gilbert Garza Park. The park will include a splash pad, exercise stations, tennis courts, basketball and volleyball courts, and over 1.5 miles […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Donna city council members do not show to special meeting

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Special council meeting in Donna was dismissed after 3 of 4 council members did not show up. “Ladies and gentlemen, no quorum, no meeting–I don’t know what to say,” said Rick Morales, Donna city mayor. Donna city councilmembers were slated to consider re-instating terminated now ex-police chief, Gilbert Guerrero on Thursday.  […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

How Mayra Flores flipped a Valley congressional seat

After a redistricting proposal made Texas’ 34th Congressional District more blue last fall, the top Republican candidate for the seat, Mayra Flores, traveled to the state Capitol in Austin to plead with lawmakers to reconsider. It seemed, she said, that despite all the new Republican talk about competing in South Texas, the GOP map-drawers were […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy