SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said officers investigated threats directed toward Spartanburg City Hall on Friday afternoon. Officers said they responded to the area at around 12:09 p.m. on June 17, 2022, after someone had called in a threat to Spartanburg County Communications. According to them, the caller described himself as a Hispanic male wearing a “Batman” t-shirt and jeans who was “swinging a bat.” The caller added that he had a gun and intended to “shoot up” Spartanburg City Hall.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO