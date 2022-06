A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the entire area from noon to 8pm. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued for the entire area from noon 6-18 to 8pm 6-20. Highs look to make it into the mid to upper 90s again today. Some clouds will be hanging around for some of the morning behind early morning storms, but this afternoon looks sunny. High humidity will make it feel like the low 100s again with light winds.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO