Newnan, GA

If you ask me: My Dad, my hero

Newnan Times-Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was very young, my dad, Leon Reed Hudson (10/2/1916-9/3/2008) traveled to five states and sold grocery products to grocery stores. He was first with Sunshine Biscuits, which sold mainly crackers and cookies like Krispy Krackers (saltines) and Hydrox (like Oreos). He later went with Standard Brands, which sold Royal...

CBS 46

Atlanta hits the streets of downtown, celebrating Juneteenth

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - This is joy. ”I am out here just celebrating life and celebrating my people,” said Almeta White. ”To me, Juneteenth means coming together to celebrate our heritage, to learn our heritage, to communicate with each other, to collaborate with each other, to stand together. And really being able to show everyone else, the beauty of our heritage,” said Cierra Jackson, Miss Black International Ambassador.
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan Pickleball donates $10K to local charities

The Newnan Pickleball Association, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, held its first Volunteer Leadership Appreciation Banquet on June 8. With funds raised from sponsorships, memberships, program registrations and tournament receipts, the NPA awarded a total of $10,000 to charities that serve local children and disabled residents of Coweta County. Representatives from Backpack Buddies, Angel's House, Abby's Angels and CORRAL were present to receive funds.
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mom of five says apartment has forced family to endure scorching temps without AC

ATLANTA - While temperatures in Atlanta reached record highs this week, one tenant at an apartment complex on Bouldercrest Road said she and her children have had to go through it without a working air conditioning unit. Myesha Mason told FOX 5 she and her five kids have been relying on fans to keep cool inside her home at Eagles Run apartment complex.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Pick Your Own Flowers At This Enchanting Flower Field In McDonough

Summer looks blooming marvelous on this u-pick farm in McDonough. Southern Belle Farm has become one of Atlanta’s favorite outings, with special events, seasonal takeovers, and so much more on offer throughout the year. In the summer months, their beautiful flower field is the perfect spot to pick yourself your very own cup of flowers to take home as a souvenir.
ATLANTA, GA
WTVCFOX

Family of three killed in Marietta crash

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta family, including a 7-year-old girl, has passed away after a fiery crash in east Georgia. That is according to our ABC affiliate in Atlanta WSBTV. The incident happened on June 11 around 3:30 pm, in Taliaferro County on Interstate-20. The Chevy Malibu ran off the road around mile marker 149 near the Crawford/Sparta exit. When the car veered off the road it ran into a tree head-on and burst into flames, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
MARIETTA, GA
CBS 46

Hundreds of Juneteenth vendors prepare for weekend heat

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Juneteenth, which commemorates the day when slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned they were finally free, is this weekend and Atlanta is planning to celebrate. Vendors and spectators who spoke to CBS46 say the Juneteenth Parade at Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday will be full of flavor...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Burger King fails with 66; Cafe Agora scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Highway 20 in Henry County, things are not exactly ok at the BK this week. The Burger King in McDonough failed with 66 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was food debris build-up on the interior of the baking oven. Plus, Whoppers and burgers were not being fully cooked and brewed tea was stored on the floor in the cooler. So, we questioned management.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Georgia Barber Gives Client The Boot For Migos Rapper Quavo

Riverdale, GA – Quavo was given the star treatment at a Diamond Cuts Barber & Beauty Studio in Riverdale, Georgia over the weekend — much to the detriment of a fella named Lance. In a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk, the barber is working on Lance’s hair when the Migos rapper saunters in with his crew.
RIVERDALE, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Flowery Branch man arrested for commercial gambling at Tannery Row in Buford

The Gwinnett County Police Special Investigations Unit has arrested Dennis Maxwell, age 51 of Flowery Branch for allegedly running an illegal gambling operation at 554 West Main Street in Buford, which is also known as the Tannery Row complex. Police say Maxwell tried to hide his illegal gambling operation behind the use of a charitable organization.
BUFORD, GA
Lifewnikk

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Marietta, GA Restaurant Review

If you are in the Marietta area and in need of comfort, fresh seafood you should check out this restaurant that’ll satisfy your taste buds. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is one of Atlanta, GA’s most respected and highly rated restaurants. Not only is the seafood that they sell fresh, they also add their own special touch to each dish that makes it unique. With a 4.5 star rating on Google and over 12K customer reviews customers can’t get enough of the restaurants atmosphere, unique flavours, and variety of choices. Some of the restaurants most popular dishes include their shrimp and grits, dirty rice, seafood gumbo, lobster bisque, and many more. I celebrated my birthday here and I left quiet satisfied with the food and when my overall experience. For starters, the staff had been extremely welcoming and made me feel comfortable from the minute that I walked through the door, which we all can admit is sometimes hard to find. The dish that I decided on was the Sampler Platter which consisted of fried tilapia, catfish fillet, shrimp, crawfish, and chicken tenderloin. I enjoyed the catfish the absolute most because of its fresh, well seasoned flavours. I also enjoyed the fried shrimp a lot and felt that it’s crust was what made it stand out. People are often known to celebrate their special occasions here and after experiencing my birthday at this restaurant, I would highly recommend it.
MARIETTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

CNC to host Founder’s Dinner on August 29

Local nonprofit, Can’t Never Could, is observing August as Founder’s Month and will hold its annual Founder’s Dinner on Aug. 29, 2022, at the Newnan Centre. This year’s speaker is Steve Stirling, president and CEO of MAP International, a Christian organization providing medicines and health supplies to those in need around the world so they might experience life to the fullest.
NEWNAN, GA

