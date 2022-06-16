ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears' Deandre Houston-Carson: Active in minicamp

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Houston-Carson was an active participant as a member of Chicago's first-team defense during OTA sessions June 8, Adam Jahns of The...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Joins active roster

Diaz was recalled by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz joins the team with Jesus Aguilar landing on the COVID-19 injured list. Aguilar and Garrett Cooper had been splitting the first base and designated hitter spots, but Diaz may not be the preferred option at either position. In 169 career MLB plate appearances, he has a slash line of just .193/.231/.391.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Ranking NFL's top 10 RBs for 2022: Christian McCaffrey plummets with injury concerns, Jonathan Taylor soars

Rumor has it NFL running backs don't matter, but I suppose that logic depends upon which ones you're talking about, because they're not all created equal. For when it comes to assessing the best in the NFL at the position, you're hard-pressed to keep that argument going, knowing full well not everyone can do what they do, when/if given the chance. It's the reason the Dallas Cowboys awarded Ezekiel Elliott a historic contract not so long ago, and why you then saw Christian McCaffrey financially blow the roof off -- with Derrick Henry likely resetting the market in the near future.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Steven Means: Signs with Baltimore

The Ravens signed Means on Friday. Means participated in the Ravens' mandatory minicamp on a tryout basis and impressed enough to earn a roster spot. The 31-year-old started 14 games for the Falcons last season with 43 tackles and two QB hits.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Chicago, IL
Football
Houston, TX
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jaquiski Tartt: Catches on with Philadelphia

The Eagles have signed Tartt to a one-year deal. Per Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Tartt figures to compete with Marcus Epps for a starting starting safety role alongside Anthony Harris. The 30-year-old is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he recorded 66 tackles in 14 games with the 49ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Tyler Wade: Notches steal in win

Wade went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Mariners. Wade notched a steal in the ninth inning. It's been a quiet month for the utility man, as he's 6-for-31 (.194) across 12 contests. He's also gone 2-for-4 in stolen base attempts in June. Overall, the speedy 27-year-old is batting .220/.267/.283 with a home run, seven steals, eight RBI and 16 runs scored through 140 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Retreats to bench Sunday

Varsho is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Varsho will head to the bench for the series finale after he saw his seven-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-3, two-strikeout showing in Saturday's 11-1 loss. Jordan Luplow will enter the outfield as a replacement for Varsho, who sits for the first time since June 8.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Advances to live BP

Wendle (hamstring) will hit live batting practice Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. He started a running program earlier this week so it seems like Wendle could be nearing a rehab assignment. Once healthy, it will be interesting to see how the Marlins make room for Wendle, given that Jon Berti has fared well as his replacement.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
CBS Sports

Marlins' Luke Williams: Logs steal as pinch runner

Williams notched a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mets. Williams ran for Garrett Cooper after the latter's RBI single in the ninth inning. He was able to get into scoring position, but Williams was left on base as the Marlins' rally fell short. The 25-year-old utility man is up to three steals in four attempts while adding four RBI, six runs scored and a pair of doubles in 32 plate appearances between the Marlins and the Giants this season. He has yet to carve out a regular role, instead mainly serving as a defensive replacement.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Hits bench Sunday

Heineman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants. Heineman started in each of the Pirates' last three games, going 0-for-9 with a walk and a run scored. Michael Perez will spell Heineman behind the dish in the series finale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Voth: Pressed into start Sunday

Voth will start Sunday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The right-hander has made three appearances out of the bullpen since being claimed off waivers by Baltimore on June 7, but he'll start Sunday's contest after Jordan Lyles (undisclosed) was a late scratch. Voth hasn't thrown more than two innings or 38 pitches in an appearance this season, so he's unlikely to pitch deep enough to have a chance at qualifying for a win versus Tampa Bay.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Ota#Athletic
CBS Sports

Rays' Harold Ramirez: Out of Sunday's lineup

Ramirez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Ramirez went 5-for-17 with three RBI while starting the past five games, but he'll head to the bench for Sunday's series finale in Baltimore. Brett Phillips will start in right field while Randy Arozarena serves as the designated hitter.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Liover Peguero: Called up by Pirates

Peguero was called up by the Pirates on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Peguero will jump straight from Double-A Altoona to replace Tucupita Marcano, who landed on the COVID-19 injured list. The former seemingly got the call ahead of fellow shortstop prospect Oneil Cruz due primarily to his geographical proximity to Pittsburgh rather than his major-league readiness, as the Pirates needed a player on very short notice. Peguero has stolen 14 bases in 54 games for Altoona this season and could make a fantasy impact with his legs if he's given a handful of starts, though whether or not his bat is ready to make the jump is unclear. His .292/.315/.469 slash line is good for a 113 wRC+, but the two-level jump may be a tough ask.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Muffled in season-ending defeat

Smart totaled nine points (4-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Thursday's 103-90 loss to Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The reigning DPOY was a stout offensive contributor for Boston in the Finals, averaging 15.2 points per game...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Pirates' David Bednar: Blows save, earns win

Bednar (3-1) allowed a run on one hit and a walk over two innings Sunday, striking out four and earning a win over the Giants. He also blew a save chance. Bednar was called upon to attempt another multi-inning save but coughed up a game-tying home run to Thairo Estrada in the ninth frame. Jack Suwinski later drilled a walkoff shot, giving Bednar the victory. Despite the slight hiccup, the 27-year-old righty still owns a strong 1.34 ERA with a 46:8 K:BB through 33.2 innings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yu Chang: Heads to bench

Chang is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants. Chang will move to the bench after starting in five of the Pirates' last six games. Though the Pirates have typically deployed the righty-hitting Chang against left-handed pitching, he could see an uptick in starts against right-handers following Tucupita Marcano's (illness) recent placement on the COVID-19-related injured list. Hoy Park will fill in for Marcano at the keystone in Sunday's series finale, however.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Jack Mayfield: Moves back to minors

The Angels optioned Mayfield to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday. Mayfield became the odd man out for the Angels with the team needing to open up a spot on the 26-man active roster for left-hander Kenny Rosenberg, who was recalled from Salt Lake to start Sunday's series finale in Seattle. During his two-day stay with the Halos, Mayfield went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Tweaks hamstring Sunday

O'Neill was removed in the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the Red Sox due to left hamstring tightness, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. O'Neill, who went 3-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base on the afternoon, suffered the injury while he was running to second base on his sixth double of the season. If the hamstring issue is significant enough to force O'Neill to the 10-day injured list, Juan Yepez would likely be the top candidate to replace him in St. Louis' everyday lineup.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Exits with tight hamstring

Moncada left Friday's game against the Astros with right hamstring tightness. Moncada appeared to hurt himself while running out a grounder in the top of the second inning. He remained in the game for the bottom of the frame but was replaced by Josh Harrison when the White Sox took the field in the top of the third. Moncada is undergoing further tests which should help determine the severity of the injury.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy