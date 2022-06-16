Yorkville man charged with murdering Aurora woman 19 years ago, held on $5 million bond

Prince Cunningham, of Yorkville, has been charged with murdering an Aurora woman 19 years ago.

Tyesha Bell disappeared without a trace in 2003. It wasn’t until more than 17 years later, in 2020, that her remains were discovered in Montgomery.

According to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, a surveyor found Bell’s skull in a field that was being developed.

DNA testing was conducted, and the skull was a match to Bell.

Officials said she had been shot to death.

On Wednesday, a Kane County judge set bail at $5 million for Cunningham.

Cunningham, 49, told a judge on Wednesday that he is married, has five adult children and was fired from his job this week at a pest-control company.

Bell and Cunningham had a daughter together, who would now be about 20 years old.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram