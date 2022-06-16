Four Nabbed For Selling E-Liquid Nicotine To Minors In Suffolk

Four adults on Long Island are accused of selling liquid nicotine to minors at businesses around Suffolk County. Photo Credit: Pixabay/lindsayfox

Police began investigating after receiving multiple complaints from the community, according to Suffolk County Police.

Investigators subsequently checked numerous businesses in the area for compliance and determined that four individuals had sold E-liquid nicotine to people under the age of 21, police said.

The four suspects were identified as:

Zubair Mahamud, age 25, of Ronkonkoma, employed at Barcode Hookah & Smoke Shop on Ocean Avenue in Ronkonkoma

David Pagan, age 22, of Centereach, employed at Hookah City on Middle Country Road in Lake Grove

Garett Ituarte, age 22, of Northport, employed at Hash Convenience Store on Main Street in Kings Park

Paula Engel-Dibartolo, age 52, of Kings Park, employed at Speedway on Pulaski Road in Kings Park

The employees were issued field appearance tickets are are scheduled to to appear in First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, July 5.

