$567 million to help low-income utility customers

By Bridget Whelan
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that $567 million is available under a financial assistance program to help low-income electric and gas utility customers in New York pay off past utility bills. More than 327,000 low-income households are expected to directly benefit, according to Hochul.

Hochul says that the financial assistance program includes an estimated $557 million statewide COVID-19 bill credit program for low-income customers adopted by the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC). The PSC is using $250 million from the FY 2023 Enacted State Budget to provide a one-time credit that will eliminate unpaid utility bills through May 1 for customers enrolled in the Energy Affordability Program (EAP).

This low-income utility bill credit requires no action to be taken by existing low-income customers enrolled in the EAP to receive the benefit. The bill credit is expected to be applied to customers’ accounts by August 1, according to Hochul.

Kathy Hochul
#Utility Bill
Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

