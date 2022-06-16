Baltimore County police seek help to find missing 13-year-old child

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A hit-and-run crash Thursday night on I-695 in Baltimore County that killed a motorcyclist is under investigation, Maryland State Police said. Officers responded at 11:45 p.m. to the work zone on the outer loop of I-695 at the I-70 exit, where the right two lanes were closed for paving. There, motorcyclist Khary Williams, 46, of Milford Mill, was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators believe Williams laid down his motorcycle as a dump truck was pulling out of the active work zone to avoid the dump truck, but he was struck by the vehicle. The driver of the dump truck did not remain at the scene, police said, and their identity is under investigation.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO