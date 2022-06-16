ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County police seek help to find missing 13-year-old child

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGWYNN OAK, Md. — Baltimore County police are asking for the public's help to...

www.wbaltv.com

NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for missing Middle River male

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police are searching for a male who has gone missing from the Middle River area. Damian Gerety is 5’8” and weighs 127 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. No age was specified. Damian was last seen in the Middle River area. Anyone with information on Damian Gerety’s whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call police at … Continue reading "Police searching for missing Middle River male" The post Police searching for missing Middle River male appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

City Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Northeast Baltimore Early Sunday Morning

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police say a 40-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds just after 4a.m. on Sunday morning in the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue. Medic responded to the scene but pronounced the victim dead at the location. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Investigate Shooting That Injured Four People In West Baltimore Friday

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City police say multiple people were shot in the 1800 block of West Lafayette Avenue on Friday Officers were called to the area around 10:30 p.m. where they found a 50-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man, and a 46-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Additionally, police determined that a 21-year-old woman was driving in the area of the 1800 block of West Lafayette Ave when she was shot. All the victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Teen Arrested In Fatal Inner Harbor Triple Shooting; Police Increase Patrols For Summer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police have expanded patrols at the Inner Harbor after the frightening triple shooting that killed one teenager and injured two others over Memorial Day weekend, leaving the popular area covered with crime tape and evidence markers. 17-year-old Neal Mack III lost his life, and now police have arrested another teenager for his murder. Here’s what we know from police: The suspect is a 15-year-old from Howard County who was taken into custody at his home there Thursday morning by a warrant task force. Police have not named him. He is charged as an adult. Authorities have not revealed the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

40-Year-Old Woman In Stable Condition After Being Shot In Rosedale, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 40-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was shot in Rosedale on Thursday night, the Baltimore County Police Department said. Officers responded to the intersection of Leidan and Arnham roads about 7:15 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Detectives from the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is call police at 410-307-2020. People wishing to remain anonymous can submit a tip through Metro Crime Stoppers.
ROSEDALE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

One person killed, another wounded in early morning Father's Day shootings

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed and a woman wounded in separate incidents overnight. According to police, just after 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a reported shooting near North Dukeland Street. Officers on scene located a 25-year-old woman with non life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was taken to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman Shot, Killed In Northwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into a shooting that killed a woman in Northwest Baltimore, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in the area were sent to the 2400 block of  Talbot Road to investigate a report of a shooting around 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, police said. The officers found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at that location. Medics pronounced the woman dead at the site of the shooting, according to authorities. Anyone with information should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Possible Fatal Crash Reported In Carroll County

A possible fatal crash was reported overnight in Carroll County. Unconfirmed reports say the incident occurred on the 2400 block of Manchester Road sometime after 4 a.m. Sunday, June 19. State police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment. This is a developing story. Check back for more.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Motorcyclist Hit By Work Zone Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash On I-695, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A hit-and-run crash Thursday night on I-695 in Baltimore County that killed a motorcyclist is under investigation, Maryland State Police said. Officers responded at 11:45 p.m. to the work zone on the outer loop of I-695 at the I-70 exit, where the right two lanes were closed for paving. There, motorcyclist Khary Williams, 46, of Milford Mill, was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators believe Williams laid down his motorcycle as a dump truck was pulling out of the active work zone to avoid the dump truck, but he was struck by the vehicle. The driver of the dump truck did not remain at the scene, police said, and their identity is under investigation.  
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Police investigating homicide in Baltimore's Charles Village

Baltimore police are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning in the city's Charles Village neighborhood. Officers said they responded to the 2700 block of Maryland Avenue just after 7 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police said they found a 35-year-old male suffering from an apparent...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

31-year-old man shot Tuesday, dies 3 days later

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An 31-year-old man shot in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday died, Baltimore Police confirm. Darrel Fulton was pronounced dead by hospital personnel Friday as a result of his injuries. According to police, on Tuesday just before 2 a.m., an off duty Baltimore Police sergeant was driving near West...
foxbaltimore.com

Severn residents wake up to find cars riddled with bullets, police say

SEVERN, Md. (WBFF) — Someone fired several bullets into two cars parked outside an apartment complex in Severn late Tuesday, Anne Arundel County police said. Police said a resident in the 1800 block of Sparrow Court woke up on Wednesday morning to find that their car had been struck by several bullets. Police said they had received a report of gunfire in the area around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers discovered an additional vehicle was also struck by bullets.
SEVERN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County man accused robbing, raping woman in Dundalk

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after Baltimore County police said he robbed and raped a woman this week in Dundalk. Subhan Zaib of Dundalk faces charges of rape and assault. Police said the attack happened on Tuesday in the unit block of Shipping Place near...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

