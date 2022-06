Governor signals openness to Red Flag law discussion. Utah Drought: So far, no sign of a special session. Do we need an executive order to save water? Would it do any good?. Some cities are offering cash if you flip your strip: South Jordan- “A cash rebate of $1.00 per square foot is available to residential customers who convert the landscaping in their park strips from lawn to a water-efficient design. Program participants who attend a free park strip class will receive $1.25 per square foot of grass removed and replaced with water-efficient landscaping.”

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO