Hampden County is in the CDC’s worst COVID category

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County is the only community in Massachusetts now listed as having a “high” level of community spread of COVID-19.

Hampden County cases reported on June 15:

New Confirmed Cases: 142

Total Confirmed Cases: 145,447

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,833

The CDC recommends all people in counties with a “high” COVID level to wear a mask indoors , but it’s not a federal mandate.

(CDC)

The CDC updates its map of community transmission levels every Thursday. If the spread of the virus worsens, counties that are currently labeled as “medium” could be bumped up, including Hampden, Hampshire County.

22News spoke with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno about whether or not the city of Springfield will reinstate a mask-wearing.

“No at this point in time again it’s up to people’s personal preference on it. Not at this point in time. Helen and I have never been afraid to do what’s best in the name of public health science and medicine but I’m also trying to balance and,” said Sarno.

As of right now, no Hampden county cities or towns have not announced any plans to change their mask advisories.

