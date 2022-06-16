ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driggs, ID

New low-income housing begins construction in Driggs

By Seth Ratliff
 3 days ago
DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) - Construction starts in earnest on Driggs' new low-income housing development this week.

The developers plan to build a 34-unit apartment building. Each unit will be limited to residents who make between 30 and 60 percent of the average income in Driggs.

The Depot Square project broke ground on May 6, after over two years of planning.

Driggs Mayor August Christensen said the local workforce will benefit from the new development.

"Our community is grateful beyond belief for this project to add affordable housing options for our local workforce," Mayor Christensen said.

