ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon Prime Day to be more muted: survey

By Lisa Fickenscher
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hnyv_0gD7HIVX00

Amazon’s Prime Day next month will be less robust than previous years, according to a new survey.

As inflation takes a bigger bite out of household budgets, consumers said they are planning to spend 29% less with Amazon than in 2021 on Prime Day – which the e-commerce giant said will take place on July 12 and 13.

Consumers said they plan to spend $233 on Prime Day compared with the $326 they said they would spend in 2021, the discount coupon company RetailMeNot found based on a survey of 1,000 consumers.

Other retailers piggyback on Prime Day offering their own deals, including Walmart and Target, but consumer spending overall during the promotional period is expected to fall by 35%, the survey found.

Last year the e-commerce event raked in $11 billion in total sales or 6.1% more than in 2020 during the two-day period, according to Adobe Analytics.

The event begins at 3 a.m. ET on July 12 and continues for 48 hours spanning several countries, including for the first time Poland and Sweden.

Prime members will get first dibs on many of the deals with discounts of up to 55% on electronics and other items beginning on June 21, and on June 29 for Amazon Fresh products.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Walmart And Target#Adobe Analytics#Amazon Fresh
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy