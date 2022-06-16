ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Worker sinks miracle putt to get colleagues day off

The boss of an Irving, Texas, office pledged that he would give his employees the rest of the day off if one of their four colleagues could sink a 30-foot putt into a plastic cup.

Lo and behold, one of them did it.

Video shows dozens of office employees all lined up against the wall of a narrow hallway.

They anxiously await their colleague’s putt, which would allow them to take the last three hours of their day off.

“Get in the hole,” one of the workers is heard saying as the ball makes its way toward the cup.

What looked like an impossible shot suddenly didn’t seem all that far-fetched as the ball rolled toward the cup.

The viral video shows the yellow golf ball miraculously make its way into the cup, prompting the office workers to erupt in a major celebration.

The boss promised his employees they could take the last three hours of the day off if their colleague sank the putt.
Kennedy News & Media
The ball managed to get into the cup, igniting massive celebrations.
Kennedy News & Media
Video of the viral moment was watched by more than 1.6 million people on TikTok.
Kennedy News & Media

After making the shot, the red-shirted worker runs up and down the hallway and gives high-fives to all of his colleagues, who are elated at the newfound time off.

The video was originally posted to TikTok, where it amassed some 1.6 million views earlier this week.

The boss’ love for the game of golf definitely helped, according to USA Today.

