ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Savvy Australian man uses forklift to trap would-be car thief

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L7E1r_0gD7Gf4z00

A quick-thinking Australian man said Thursday that he got the upper hand on a would-be thief by strategically deploying a forklift to trap her inside the car she was trying to steal .

Brendan Mills revealed in an interview that when he arrived at his Waterford West home in Queensland June 5, he was shocked to discover a stranger sitting behind the wheel of his family’s red Volkswagen Polo.

“They didn’t want to get out, they didn’t want a part of that, so I said ‘well, OK, you want to play it that way, I’ve got an alternative option here,'” Mills recounted to 7News’s show Sunrise .

Luckily for Mills, who works in the automotive industry, his “trusty forklift” happened to be parked nearby, so he jumped into the vehicle and hoisted his hatchback — with the intruder still stranded inside.

Unable to open the car door to flee, the 24-year-old suspect remained inside the Volkswagen suspended nearly 6 feet above the ground until police arrived to arrest her.

Mills explained that he had given the woman “plenty of opportunity” to exit his Volkswagen after she was caught red-handed, but he said she would not budge, prompting him to take drastic measures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQBkm_0gD7Gf4z00
Brian Mills from Queensland Australia used a forklift to trap a woman attempting to steal his car.
Queensland Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qvzkb_0gD7Gf4z00
Police say the woman broke into Mills’ home and changed into clothes she found there before she attempted to steal the car.
Queensland Police

Police said the failed carjacker had broken into Mills’ home while the man and his family were away, took a shower and changed into the residents’ clothes, before allegedly attempting to steal their car.

When police responded to the scene, Mills slowly lowered the car with the forklift to the ground, and the woman inside was handcuffed.

She was later charged with burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Five-year-old and father killed in tragic crash after driver veered into wrong lane and slammed golf cart

A father and his young son were tragically killed in North Carolina after their golf cart was struck by a suspected impaired driver, authorities said.The Associated Press reported that on Monday night, the driver of a Honda Accord was travelling along the North Carolina State Highway near Statesville, located 40 miles north of Charlotte, and began crossing the median until he eventually veered into oncoming traffic, causing the fatal collision with the golf cart carrying six passengers, many of whom were related.Michael Shane Marlowe, 39, the driver of the golf cart, and his 5-year-old son, Bentley Marlowe, were declared dead...
STATESVILLE, NC
New York Post

NYC gun-toting robbers haul $186K in jewelry, NYPD say

Gun-toting robbers held up three men in Manhattan and made off with a haul of bling valued at $186,000, police said. The three unknown male bandits approached a group of people who were standing in front of 37 West 28th St., near Sixth Avenue after exiting a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forklift#Car Thief#Australian#Queensland Police Police
New York Post

Gun-toting suspect released hours after Staten Island arrest

A Staten Island career criminal was back on the streets Saturday — one day after he was nabbed by cops with a loaded gun. Bessam Camacho, 27, was arrested after patrol officers found he was carrying a gun with seven rounds in the magazine on Benjamin Place in Arlington Friday night, the NYPD said.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy