Savvy Australian man uses forklift to trap would-be car thief

A quick-thinking Australian man said Thursday that he got the upper hand on a would-be thief by strategically deploying a forklift to trap her inside the car she was trying to steal .

Brendan Mills revealed in an interview that when he arrived at his Waterford West home in Queensland June 5, he was shocked to discover a stranger sitting behind the wheel of his family’s red Volkswagen Polo.

“They didn’t want to get out, they didn’t want a part of that, so I said ‘well, OK, you want to play it that way, I’ve got an alternative option here,'” Mills recounted to 7News’s show Sunrise .

Luckily for Mills, who works in the automotive industry, his “trusty forklift” happened to be parked nearby, so he jumped into the vehicle and hoisted his hatchback — with the intruder still stranded inside.

Unable to open the car door to flee, the 24-year-old suspect remained inside the Volkswagen suspended nearly 6 feet above the ground until police arrived to arrest her.

Mills explained that he had given the woman “plenty of opportunity” to exit his Volkswagen after she was caught red-handed, but he said she would not budge, prompting him to take drastic measures.

Brian Mills from Queensland Australia used a forklift to trap a woman attempting to steal his car. Queensland Police

Police say the woman broke into Mills’ home and changed into clothes she found there before she attempted to steal the car. Queensland Police

Police said the failed carjacker had broken into Mills’ home while the man and his family were away, took a shower and changed into the residents’ clothes, before allegedly attempting to steal their car.

When police responded to the scene, Mills slowly lowered the car with the forklift to the ground, and the woman inside was handcuffed.

She was later charged with burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.