Trial is scheduled for a man accused of fatally shooting two in Pontiac last July. Jury selection is set to begin Dec. 12 for the case against Dazon Louis Mathis, 22, charged with two counts of open murder and firearms offenses for the deaths of Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan Alvarado-Santiago, 29, both of Pontiac. The shootings happened July 4, 2021 at around 1 p.m. outside a home at 563 Valencia Drive where Mathis had reportedly been staying.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO