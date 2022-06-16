ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice Department says Jan. 6 committee interview transcripts 'critical' to criminal investigation

By Ryan J. Reilly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Justice Department officials have renewed their request for the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to turn over transcripts of witness depositions, saying that the documents are "critical" to its sprawling investigation. “It is now readily apparent that the interviews...

MAUSBORN69
3d ago

It is abundantly clear and everybody knows that Trump and his lawyers violated the law. The question is - why isn't he in handcuffs?

Rodger Chung
3d ago

Not with all the irrefutable evidence and Republicans testifying under oath against trump...you might want to watch the televised hearings...

Stefan Wright
3d ago

"DOJ confirms it has no problem with the January 6th committee editing texts and tweets and omitting key portions of video footage and prior testimony." there, I fixed it for you.

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Very Strong’ Evidence: Why a Federal Judge Wants a Top Jan. 6 Defendant Jailed Until Trial

Click here to read the full article. Enrique Tarrio — the national chairman of the Proud Boys during the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — will stay in jail pending his trial on charges that he led a conspiracy to obstruct the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. Federal District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled on May 27, that “the evidence against Tarrio [is] very strong,” including that Tarrio “approved of and took credit for the events of the day.” Weighing whether to grant Tarrio bail, the judge pointed to the fact that he has “seven adult arrests that have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Jared Kushner Now Under Congressional Investigation for Landing Sketchy Saudi Investment

Click here to read the full article. A $2 billion investment by a Saudi Arabian wealth fund in Jared Kushner’s private equity firm is the subject of an investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, according to a letter the committee sent to former President Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser. The New York Times reported the investigation on Thursday. In a letter requesting documents, committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) writes to Kushner that the government wants to know “whether your personal financial interests improperly influenced U.S. foreign policy” during the Trump administration. The letter requests that Kushner...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Federal Court Sanctions MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for "Frivolous" Legal Claims

Yesterday, a federal district court judge dismissed MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's counterclaims against election machine manufacturers U.S. Dominion and Smartmatic. The counterclaims were filed in the companies' defamation suit against Lindell, who had accused the firms of stealing the 2020 election with rigged election machines. In addition, Judge Nichols imposed sanctions on Lindell, given the "groundless" and "frivolous" nature of his claims. Last fall, Judge Nichols had also denied Lindell's attempt to dismiss the defamation claims.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Feds Warn Navarro to Stop Making ‘Numerous False Statements’ About His Arrest

Trump loyalist Peter Navarro has made “numerous false statements” about his arrest, federal prosecutors wrote in a new court filing Thursday urging a judge to reject Navarro’s request for more time until his next court hearing. Navarro was arrested last week for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. He was not denied food, water or a call to a lawyer, prosecutors said in the new filing shared by Politico. In fact, “At the time of his arrest, the Defendant first requested to call the press, which was denied,” it says. The feds say Navarro’s arresting officers—who Navarro called “kind Nazis”—told him he could call an attorney but he instead said he needed to go on live TV that night and had to call to say he wouldn’t be there. Navarro also initially said he would represent himself but is now asking for additional time to find a lawyer, which prosecutors argued was a “contrived effort” to delay the case so his civil suit against the DOJ could move forward.
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Georgia prosecutor says she has evidence to prove "criminal intent" in Trump election fraud: report

Former president Donald J Trump holds a Save America rally in Perry, GA, United States on September 25, 2021. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has a leg up on other investigations into Donald Trump's attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election when it comes to proving the former president knew he was breaking the law.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
