Worcester, MA

Worcester Eatery Serves Up Best Sandwich In Massachusetts, New Report Says

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yBkxS_0gD7GDYl00
Falafel Photo Credit: Pixabay/Jeff Velis

A popular Massachusetts eatery that specializes in Mediterranean cuisine was selected as the restaurant that serves the best sandwiches in the state in a new report from Eat This, Not That.

The website published its list of the best sandwiches in every state on Friday, March 11.

The publication determined that Massachusetts' best sandwiches are the falafel and shawarma pita bread sandwiches served at Worcester eatery Shawarma Palace.

The restaurant is located at 20 Franklin St.

Read the full report from Eat This, Not That here.

spectrumnews1.com

Town of Rutland celebrates 300 years with massive Tricentennial Celebration

Rutland, Mass. — Days after Worcester celebrated its tercentennial, the town of Rutland celebrated their Tricentennial Saturday. 300 years ago, Rutland was officially established. The town, which is the geographical center of Massachusetts, held an entire day of events, starting with a pancake breakfast before the 300th anniversary proclamations and tricentennial countdown. Events also included the fire truck parade. Local towns also competed in a firefighter’s muster, which brought hundreds to the town common for what was a once-in-a-lifetime party.
RUTLAND, MA
Alina Andras

Five Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

Many people would agree that a juicy burger is the perfect comfort food. And while it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food and highly processed food on a daily basis, it's absolutely fine to have it from time to time, if you enjoy this kind of food. After all, it's all about balance. However, it's important to choose high quality ingredients even when you eat processed food. That's why it's recommended to have a burger at a well respected restaurant instead of going to a fast food chain.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Inside the US Open food concessions at Brookline's Country Club

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Thousands of people are enjoying a rare event in Massachusetts, the U.S. Open, being hosted through Sunday at Brookline's "The Country Club." Hot food was a hot item at the U.S. Open Day 2 in Brookline. Spectators were taking advantage of what they called reasonable prices...
BROOKLINE, MA
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Massachusetts

From rolling green hills in the north to quaint coastal cities and towns, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Massachusetts. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible views or vibey dinner spots, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

Vermont brewer acquired by Massachusetts company

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the best known craft brewers in Vermont has been bought by a Massachusetts company. Mass. Bay Brewing Company, which produces Harpoon IPA, has acquired Long Trail Brewing Company. The two CEOs announced Friday Mass. Bay will continue to operate the Long Trail Riverside Pub...
WINDSOR, VT
