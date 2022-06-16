ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime Day 2022 has officially been announced, and we're anticipating major discounts on kitchen staples like cookware and appliances

By Lily Alig
Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Isabel Fernandez/Insider

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is set for July 12 and 13; it's a great time to stock up on countertop appliances, cookware, and kitchen essentials, especially since we don't usually see deals as good again on these categories until the holidays. As Prime Day gets closer, and more kitchen and cookware deals become available, we'll continue to update this post regularly.

Competing retailers like Walmart , Best Buy, and Target also offer steep discounts or price matching to coincide with Prime Day, so there will be plenty of opportunities to snag a bargain, even if you aren't a Prime member . If any of these retailers have great kitchen deals, we'll also share them below.

The best early Prime Day kitchen deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FQSZ1_0gD7FphE00 Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System The 72-oz. Total Crushing Pitcher pulverizes ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks and smoothies with a powerful 2-plus horsepower motor. $149.99 FROM AMAZON Originally $199.99 | Save 25%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBjPB_0gD7FphE00 OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder The OXO Brew Conical Burr Grinder grinds slowly, but that in turn reduces static, noise, and inconsistencies in your grounds. $69.99 FROM AMAZON Originally $99.95 | Save 30% $99.95 FROM WILLIAMS SONOMA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThLGp_0gD7FphE00 Anova All Metal Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro In our tests, the Anova Pro had the same great performance as other Anova models but offers several additional features. It can withstand being dropped on the floor or dunked in water, comes apart for cleaning, and has an adjustable clamp. $199.00 FROM AMAZON Originally $399.00 | Save 50%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0udAF9_0gD7FphE00 Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug The Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug opens with the press of a button and automatically seals itself shut so you won't have to worry about whether you remembered to close it. $23.00 FROM AMAZON $16.25 FROM STANLEY Originally $25.00 | Save 35%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cAkL8_0gD7FphE00 Ninja AF101 Air Fryer (4 Qt) While we haven't tested this specific version of the Ninja Foodi air fryer, Ninja's dual basket version is one of the top picks in our buying guide. Ahead of Prime Day you can get this air fryer for 23% off, bringing the price below $100. $99.95 FROM AMAZON Originally $129.99 | Save 23%

What kitchen deals should I expect?

During past Prime Days, we've seen discounts on SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker bundles , Stasher reusable storage bags , and Dash immersion hand blenders . We also saw deals on Keurig K-Slim Coffee Makers and K-cup bundles .

What kitchen products are worth buying on Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an especially great time to look for small appliances like Instant Pots or coffee makers . We've seen discounts across brands and price points, so you can pick the best product for you. The prices are comparable to what we see on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

During previous Prime Days, Amazon has had a more limited selection of cookware. The discounts are just as good as those on holiday deal days, but the brand you've been eyeing may have fewer items on sale.

What's the best Instant Pot to buy?

We tested 10 Instant Pots and electric pressure cookers and found the Crock-Pot Express Crock XL Multicooker to be the best, based on ease of setup, cooking, and cleanup. For a budget option, the Instant Pot DUO is comparable, while the Chef iQ Smart Cooker is another great option for modern, smart features.

If you're interested in getting the most multi-use appliance you can, we really love the Instant Pot Duo Crisp , which was not only named a pick in our guide to the best Instant Pots and electric pressure cookers , but also our guides to the best sous vide machines and the best air fryers .

What's the best Nespresso machine to buy?

For at-home, cafe-style coffee, you can't go wrong with Nespresso. The Nespresso Pixie by Breville is our favorite coffee and espresso pod machine and was also named a pick in our comprehensive guide to the best espresso machine .

For a machine that comes with a separate milk frother and pod sampler, the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine is perfect for whipped-up brews.

What are the best Le Creuset products to buy?

Le Creuset is a leading kitchen brand, namely for its enameled cast iron cookware and Dutch ovens ( which we love ). Some products on sale during Amazon Prime Day include its kettle , frying pan , and rectangular dish .

Other Amazon Prime Day FAQs

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a perk exclusively for Prime members , so we suggest signing up for a free 30-day trial if you're looking to shop.

When is Prime Day?

Prime Day 2022 will take place on July 12 and 13. Be sure to sign up for Amazon Prime to take advantage of the big savings.

Though Prime Day began as a one-day event, it has been extended to a two-day sale in recent years. And, to help you score the best deals the internet has to offer, we'll also be covering competitor sales, like Target's and Walmart 's.

Do I have to be a Prime member?

Yes, you have to be a Prime member to qualify for the event. Be sure to sign up below for your 30-day free trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HjjuU_0gD7FphE00 Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial $0.00 FROM AMAZON

Read more about how the Insider Reviews team evaluates deals and why you should trust us .

Read the original article on Insider

