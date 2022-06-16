45 Stars Who Shop at Costco, Target and Walmart

Despite big paychecks and high net worths, many celebrities still appreciate a good bargain.

Stars like Beyoncé, Selena Gomez and Jessica Alba all have been seen shopping at discount retailers -- and they're not the only ones. These 45 stars have all shopped at Costco, Target or Walmart -- so you might just run into one of them on your next shopping trip.

1. Britney Spears

Britney Spears is a big fan of Target. According to court documents filed in connection to her conservator case and obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the pop star visited Target more than 80 times in 2018. Recently married in June 2022, maybe she and new husband Sam Asghari received some Target gift cards as a wedding present.

2. Beyoncé

In January 2019, Beyoncé was photographed by a fellow patron shopping at a Los Angeles Target. Queen Bey wore an orange jumpsuit and tiny sunglasses for the outing.

3. Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is one of the richest people in the world, but he apparently has an appreciation for a good deal. The billionaire was seen shopping in the TV aisle of a Costco in Mountain View, California, in January 2020, TMZ reported.

4. Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian made a trip to Costco in 2014 that was filmed for their former reality show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." The half-sisters even wore matching outfits for the occasion, Us Weekly reported.

5. Selena Gomez

Shortly before Los Angeles officially went on lockdown in March 2020, Selena Gomez stopped by Target with some friends to stock up on board games. She shared videos of her shopping trip on her Instagram stories.

6. Rihanna

Rihanna was spotted shopping at Walmart in the Canadian town of Kamloops in 2013, the Mirror reported. A fellow shopper saw the singer loading up on refreshments while trying to stay incognito in sunglasses, a baseball cap and headphones. Also an entrepreneur, Rihanna has a line of products, including perfumes, that are sold on Walmart's website.

7. Kris Jenner

It seems like Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian got their appreciation for Costco from their mother. During an appearance on Alex Israel's video series "As It Lays," Kris Jenner said that she is "a bulk girl for sure. And my favorite store is Costco."

8. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande visited a New York City Target with her ex-fiance, Pete Davidson, in 2018. The then-couple visited the store while wearing merch from her "sweetener" line, Just Jared reported.

9. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber was spotted at a Canadian Walmart in 2014, where he apparently was not on his best behavior. A fellow shopper published a Facebook rant alleging that Bieber had been opening food items without paying for them and throwing items around the aisles, the Daily Mail reported.

10. Ryan Seacrest

Speaking of Bieber, Ryan Seacrest is such a big fan of Costco that he gifted the singer a membership card for his 18th birthday in 2012, Us Weekly reported.

"I've known you for a few years and I've been waiting for this moment because there's something I've wanted to give you on your 18th birthday," Seacrest said on his KIIS-FM radio show. "It's something that I love. My buddies and I used to use this quite a bit when we were roommates. It's a lot of fun."

11. Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani took extra steps to ensure that her trip to a Studio City, California, Target in 2013 was secure. The Daily Mail shared photos of the singer being protected by a police escort while shopping at the retailer with her family.

12. Jessica Alba

Actress-turned-entrepreneur Jessica Alba partnered with Target to sell her Honest line of products. But it's not just business that keeps her involved with the store -- she shops there herself.

"I am personally a huge fan of Target," she told the store's corporate blog. "It's a one-stop shop for everything!"

13. Steve Carell

"The Office" star Steve Carell told O, The Oprah Magazine that Target is "a store I cannot leave without making at least a nominal purchase." Maybe he shops there to pick up some merchandising tips for his Marshfield Hills General Store, a Massachusetts shop he bought in 2009.

14. Nicolas Cage

While filming the movie "Mom and Dad" in southern Indiana in 2016, Nicolas Cage was spotted at a number of local stores, including a Target. An employee who reviewed security footage of Cage's visit told News and Tribune that Cage "seemed nice, taking pictures with everybody, signing autographs."

15. Bethenny Frankel

Reality star Bethenny Frankel has professed her love of Costco on her Bravo blog.

"I live for bulk stores in general, but Costco is my religion," she wrote. "There are always all of these random great finds there, from king crab legs to dried blueberries."

16. Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum was spotted shopping at a Los Angeles Target with her family in 2013.

17. Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel has joked that it's his dream to move into a Costco.

"I love going to Costco, it's one of my hobbies," he said on his show in 2017. "I went to Costco on Sunday just because I hadn't been there in a while. I didn't need anything. I like to see what's new, maybe buy 100 rolls of paper towels."

18. Holly Madison

Former Playboy bunny Holly Madison went to a Las Vegas Walmart in 2010 to stock up on toys for her charity toy drive, VegasNews.com reported. It wasn't just a one-time trip. In 2017, OK! Magazine published photos of Madison shopping at Target with her daughter, Rainbow, then 4 years old.

19. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted about shopping at Walmart back in 2015: "Stopped by Walmart in Arkansas to check on the @Terminator displays and stock up on camo robes and pajamas."

20. Martha Stewart

Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart has a long-standing history with Costco. In 2007, she partnered with the warehouse club to sell a line of groceries, and she has also held book signings at the store. In a blog about a 2015 book signing at a Bridgewater, New Jersey, Costco, Stewart said that she enjoyed "doing a little shopping of my own" while she was there.

21. Chris Brown

In 2009, Chris Brown visited a Walmart in Wallingford, Connecticut, and was outraged to see they were not selling copies of his latest album, "Graffiti." The hip-hop artist took to Twitter to complain, but Walmart released a statement saying that Brown's claims were incorrect.

"We are surprised at the comments online," the retail store said in the statement, obtained by People. "All Walmart stores nationwide have carried the CD since its release, including the Wallingford store mentioned in the post. This store actually sold through its initial shipment over the weekend. The majority of our stores today are showing they do have copies available."

22. Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning has been seen shopping at Walmart multiple times, The Richest reported. She's been known to chat with fans and stop for selfies.

23. Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg has been seen shopping at a California Walmart.

24. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner has called herself "such a fan" of Target and shared what she usually buys at the store with the retailer's corporate blog: "Anything and everything I need around the house, from laundry detergent to cute pool floats." In 2019, she teamed with Walmart on its #SparkKindness campaign, helping store associates and customers to revitalize a community space at a California school.

25. Michael Cera

Actor Michael Cera was seen shopping at Walmart in 2015, according to a tweet by a Michael Cera fan account, @PraiseTheCera.

26. Miley Cyrus

In 2010, Miley Cyrus was seen shopping at a Cullman, Alabama, Walmart. She also had a since-discontinued clothing line with the retailer and once rescued a puppy that was abandoned at a Walmart parking lot. It's unclear whether she still shops at Walmart. On March 22, she was seen filling her cart at the upscale Erewhon market in Los Angeles.

27. Steven Tyler

Rock 'n' roll legend Steven Tyler seems to be a fan of "everyday low prices." The singer was photographed shopping at Walmart.

28. Liam Hemsworth

While filming a movie on location, Liam Hemsworth stopped by a Daphne, Alabama, Target in 2018. A sales associate told Daily Mail Australia that he tried on a couple of sweaters while he was there.

29. Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford was photographed while shopping at a Target in Wichita, Kansas, in 2016.

30. Megan Fox

Stars really are just like as -- at least when it comes to stocking up on toilet paper. Megan Fox was seen leaving Costco with a large package of toilet paper, as well as trash bags and other supplies back in 2008, Costco Blog reported.

31. John Mayer

John Mayer took his first trip to Costco relatively late in life, but it seems like he made the most of his time there. He tweeted in 2014 about the experience: "Went to a Costco today. I don't think I've ever been. Went nuts. Now I'm juicing and carbonating and brewing everything in sight."

32. Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson took her son, Bronx, for a Costco run in Los Angeles in 2011, Popsugar reported. She gave birth to a boy in October 2020, her third child, so she might be making Costco trips these days for diapers.

33. Kim Kardashian

Like other members of her family, Kim Kardashian likes bargain shopping. And she's introducing her kids to it, too, posting a photo to social media in February 2022 while at Target with her daughter, Chicago West. "Love a Target day with my Chi Chi," Kardashian wrote.

34. Zac Efron

Zac Efron took the time to pose with a young fan while shopping at a Los Angeles Target in 2009, Just Jared Jr. reported.

35. Jason Priestley

He may be from "90210," but Jason Priestley isn't too fancy to shop at Costco. The actor was spotted at the retailer with his wife in 2007, People reported. And they appear to be loyal shoppers. They were photographed again at a Costco in Los Angeles, wearing face masks and protective gloves, during the early days of the pandemic in 2020.

36. Amy Adams

Actress Amy Adams was seen shopping with her family at a Target in Los Angeles shortly after being nominated for an Emmy for "Sharp Objects," Daily Mail reported.

37. Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes took her daughter, Suri, to shop for Christmas decorations at Target in 2014, Daily Mail reported.

38. Alessandra Ambrosio

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio has been photographed with a Target cart full of items, including Christmas ornaments and a poinsettia plant.

39. Nicole Richie

The Instagram page of Nicole Richie News, a fan site, posts photos of Nicole snapped at weddings and at other locations. A trip to Target made the feed.

40. Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum is "shameless" when it comes to her love of a bargain. The actress has been photographed leaving Target with a full cart of purchases as recently as December 2021.

41. William H. Macy

William H. Macy was shopping at an Ephrata, Pennsylvania, Walmart in January 2019, and took the time to pose with a fan while he was there, Lancaster Online reported. He was described as being "very gracious."

42. Tony Shalhoub

"Monk" star Tony Shalhoub has been photographed shopping at Walmart.

43. Mark McGrath

Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath has also been photographed shopping at Walmart.

44. Michelle Obama

Even the former first lady shops at Target. Michelle Obama was spotted at a location in Alexandria, Virginia, in 2011. In an interview with the Associated Press, now-former President Barack Obama said that "one thing (Michelle) loves to do is shop at Target."

45. Method Man

Method Man had a cart full of snacks when he was seen shopping at a Walmart location in North Charleston, South Carolina, according to a YouTube video.

Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 45 Stars Who Shop at Costco, Target and Walmart