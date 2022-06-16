NBA draft prospect Ron Harper Jr.: 'I’m trying to be a dog, I take each matchup personally'

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. is a dynamic NBA draft prospect who looks to bring his unique skill set to the next level.

Harper, who averaged 15.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game while also shooting 39.8% on 3-pointers last season, uses his length to make an impact on the floor. The ratio (1.12) of his 7’1.25″ wingspan relative to his height ranked in the 98th percentile among all prospects to ever participate in the NBA Draft Combine, per Stadium Speak.

As a floor-spacer, according to Synergy, Harper ranked in the 89th percentile when shooting off the catch. He also handled the ball efficiently in the pick and roll.

During a recent pre-draft workout in New York City, Harper met up with For The Win to discuss how his game translates to the next level. He also spoke about his strengths, his conditioning, his body transformation, as well as the “basketball identity” in the state of New Jersey.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

How do you describe your game to someone who has not seen you play?

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ron Harper Jr: I’m a real competitor. People view me as a shooter. But I can do whatever you need me to do. If you need me to go grab ten rebounds or defend the best guy, I’ll do that. My agent told me he heard a great comparison for me in Dillon Brooks. He brings a lot of character to that Memphis team. When I look at him, I see a fearless competitor. I do see a lot of my game in his game. He’s a fearless shooter and a great defender, and that’s something I want to be looked at as, too.

When I’m on the court, I’m trying to be a dog. I take each matchup personally. When I’m matching up with someone, I want him to know it’s going to be a long night. They were given to me for a reason. I don’t care who I’m matched up against. I’m not going to be scared. I’m just going to play my game and do whatever I can for my team to win. I want to dominate on both sides of the court. I’m comfortable doing everything. Rutgers had me play at the five. They had me bring the ball up the floor. I played forward. I’ve seen everything. That’s a huge part of my game.

You have a fearlessness with your jump shot. Where does that confidence come from?

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Harper: I know I can take and make tough shots because I know I’ve been there before. You build off practice. If you see yourself do it in practice, you know you can do it in the game. It doesn’t just happen out of nowhere. It comes with a lot of shots and hard work. Sunny days wouldn’t be special if it were not for the rain. The triumphs aren’t special without the struggles. That’s what makes a good day so good and you just have to be confident in yourself to win the game for your teammates and when it comes to those last ten seconds, I want to be the one taking the shot. It can’t go in if it doesn’t go up. You’re not helping anybody when you’re being hesitant. I think that my release point has gotten so much higher. This is the highest my release point has ever been. I used to hit the front rim a lot. No one had ever told me to raise my release point. Even last year, I shot 40% on 3-pointers even with a low release point.

What were your main focuses on improving your game this offseason?

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Harper: I work out on the court in the morning, then we have a movement session with speed and agility, then weight lifting, then we are back on the court. I love lifting weights. It’s fun for me. I come from a place where many people told me what I could and could not do. So putting that weight on the bar and testing my limits is a testament to what I’ve done in my basketball career. I like to surprise myself when I’m lifting weights.

Also, now is the first time I’ve had an experience where it’s strictly basketball, and I’ve had a good time. I’ve liked the guys I’ve worked out with. I like the people I’m around and the trainers. The guys I’m working out with are great players. We all came from different schools. I met some new faces and got to compete with them. We’re here for like nine hours a day, and we make the most out of it. I feel like my jump shot has gotten so much better. I’ve changed a few things up, and it’s more consistent. It’s more natural to me. I’m fixing the little things. But wherever I end up is where I’m supposed to be. I’m not going to get too high or too low. I just want to stick to the plan. I’m embracing this process, and I’m working my hardest.

I know another area of focus was trimming down a bit. How is that going?

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Harper: I’m happy. I’m seeing a change in my body. It’s a huge change, and I don’t even know if I expected it to go this fast. It’s keeping me energized. It’s keeping me healthy. I feel different than I’ve ever felt before. I feel lighter and in better shape and I can go for a longer period. I just want to keep going, keep working, look even better, and get in even better shape. A big part of the pre-draft process is to transform my body and I think I’m making strides with that and want to keep going with it. Teams are going to realize that I’m more explosive and more athletic than they realized. I’m a better defender than what they realized. I would show flashes, but I will show them more consistently.

How would you describe and characterize New Jersey basketball?

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Harper: It is toughness. It’s never backing down. I love when somebody challenges me. I don’t want to guard someone nobody thinks I can stop. That’s New Jersey. We’re itching for the chance to prove who we are and can be. If you talk about the Grizzlies and grit and grind, New Jersey is the same way. Every team is a bunch of dogs. Lots of guys were underrecruited. We have something to prove and we came up through the depths of the dark and we have shocked a lot of people.

So watching New Jersey basketball evolve is great. It’s remarkable. It’s a small state but we have Kyrie Irving, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kyle Anderson. It shows us we can play on the big stage and make it. I’m pretty good family friends with Shaheen Holloway. I’ve known him forever. Nobody thought Saint Peter’s would go to the tournament this year except for him and his players. Nobody thought they would have made it to the Elite Eight. He is a pioneer. He believes in himself, and it’s infectious. I was at Wells Fargo Center when they beat Purdue, and I was just in awe. It was an amazing moment for basketball and an amazing moment for New Jersey.

How were you an under-the-radar prospect when your dad is a five-time NBA champion?

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Harper: I wanted to play for my mom. She had an AAU team. I never once entertained the thought of playing anywhere different. I made the right choice, even though it is harder to get recruited while playing for a non-sponsored AAU team. High school basketball has a spotlight. There are a lot of cameras. When my brother plays, there are cameras at every game. Their games are on Synergy for scouts. When I was playing, that wasn’t happening. But I found the right school for me. It was a great choice.

Tell me about your relationship with your brother Dylan, who is also a great player.

© Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Harper: I had my little brother staying with me during his spring break. We’re competitive. It’s always been that way. He inspires me and I want to be an example for him. He wants to be a part of my journey, and as his big brother, I’m like his mentor. I want him to be his best self. At the end of the workout, we will do three miles on the bike. At the end, I can see him ramping it up, trying to beat me. I’m not trying to let him beat me, though. He’s a great player. That’s my favorite workout partner. I love being near my family. One of the reasons why I went to Rutgers is so my family could watch me play. It gives me an excellent sense of home.

Are you someone who loves winning or hates losing more?

© Amy Newman-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Harper: It’s funny. Jimmy Boeheim just told me NBA teams ask that question, so I’ve been thinking about it. I definitely hate losing more than I love winning. I hate feeling like I’m not good enough. It inspires me to work harder. Failure is part of the process. How you bounce back from a loss is more important than how you play after a win. It’s so funny you ask that because we were literally just talking about that.