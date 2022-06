Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Tons of excitement surrounded Downtown Columbus as one of the biggest pride events in the country returned. Columbus. Pride March has been absent from Central Ohio since 2019 because of the pandemic but people couldn't be happier to see the event return. Jasmine Roberts-Crews tells us, "very excited. Extremely excited. I mean it just feels like we all just need community and to be in the space of positivity."

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO