By Rory Hickey: After years of debate as to whether Devin Haney (28-0, 15 KO) deserved his WBC lightweight championship or if he was just an email champion, Haney ended all discussion. Haney went into Australia, the home country of George Kambosos Jr., and dominated Kambosos Jr. to earn an undeniable unanimous decision victory and take home the undisputed lightweight championship.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO