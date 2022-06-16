ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commanders announce training camp schedule

By Derek Forrest
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nhiD5_0gD7EI2o00

LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders announced the team’s training schedule in a news release Thursday:

Today the Washington Commanders announce the team’s 2022 Training Camp schedule, with events to be held across the region. As the team enters its inaugural season as the Washington Commanders, fans will have opportunities to engage with the Commanders during Training Camp at Ashburn and FedExField. Training camp will run from July 27 through August 18, and feature a free practice event at FedExField and a series of practices at Ashburn. Commanders Training camp is supported by team cornerstone partners FedEx, Bank of America and Pepsi.

Anchoring the experience for fans, the Commanders will host a practice event at FedExField on Saturday August 6 from 6:45 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. This free event will be open to the public, and fans can visit Ticketmaster HERE to claim tickets to sit in the lower bowl on a first-come, first-serve basis. Additionally, Club Level tickets will be available to Season Ticket Members, Suite Owners, Sponsors, and other invited guests.

During the August 6 th event, Washington Legend London Fletcher and Julie Donaldson, Senior Vice President of Media & Content, will narrate practice and conduct live player interviews. Select fans also will have the opportunity to receive autographs from current Commanders players and coaches and Washington Legends. The practice that evening will also include performances from the Marching Band, the 2022 Commanders Entertainment Team, and the unveiling of the Command the Canvas art installation project, featuring local DMV artists artwork. A variety of food and beverages across the main concourse will be available for purchase. The Club Level will once again host “Taste of FedExField,” which spotlights select offerings from our local DMV food vendors that will be available to fans throughout the season.

During the period of July 27-August 18, the team will host a series of practices in Ashburn for which fans can sign up for free for the chance to attend through a fan lottery system. Closer to Training Camp, fans will be able to view a full schedule of dates and select which days they would like to enter into the fan lottery system for the chance to attend camp practices at Ashburn.

Commanders 2022-23 schedule released

Special events at Ashburn include the team’s annual Military Appreciation Day and a daily Commanders Community Corner. Washington Salute, the Official Military Appreciation Club of the Washington Commanders, will proudly host local military members for a special viewing of practice and meet-and-greets with players and coaches on Saturday July 30. Additionally, The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation will welcome DMV youth throughout Training Camp in the Commanders Community Corner. The Community Corner will also host select community group, who will be invited to watch practice and receive special recognition for their service to our region.

Commanders radio partner iHeartMedia also will be on site at training camp sessions to capture up-to-date information from the practice field. iHeartMedia will have local personalities Don Geronimo from BIG 100, The Flagship Station of The Washington Commanders, Elizabethany from HOT 99.5, Corey Calhoun from 98.7 WMZQ as well personalities from DC101 and 97.1 WASH-FM.

“Our inaugural training camp as the Commanders will not only offer our fans front row seats as the team prepares for the kickoff of the 2022 season but also will deliver these experiences across our Commanders community,” said President Jason Wright. “We are excited to provide a variety of fan-facing opportunities across the region so fans can come out, watch the team prepare, interact with the players and coaching staff, and join in on the excitement celebrating our first season in this new era.”

To stay up to date on all training camp events please visit commanders.com/TrainingCamp. For all events, attendees are encouraged to review the A-Z Stadium Guide for a full list of stadium protocols at www.commanders.com/stadium/stadium-guide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Juneteenth 2022: Your complete guide to DMV celebrations

WASHINGTON (7News) — It's officially Juneteenth weekend, and residents in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia regions are celebrating in a special way. 7News created a long list of the top events in the DMV honoring this civil rights, social justice, and freedom holiday. Juneteenth marks the emancipation of all...
WASHINGTON, DC
wfxrtv.com

DC Rapper identified in Tysons Corner shooting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police have identified a suspect in the Tysons Corner Center shooting on Saturday afternoon. According to a tweet from Fairfax County Police, they are looking for Noah Settles. Police said he got into an argument with another group, showed a gun and then shot multiple times, driving away in a Cadillac with Washington, DC tags.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

National Harbor hosts Juneteenth celebration event

OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — It is the first year Juneteenth has been recognized as a national holiday, and the National Harbor hosted a special celebration event. The Prince George’s County, Arts & Humanities Council, put together an event consisting of special performances and educational presentations, and activities to highlight the significance of […]
OXON HILL, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
NBC Washington

‘Something in the Water' Begins Downtown

D.C.'s nearly triple-digit temperatures didn't keep crowds away from attending day one of the Something in the Water music festival. Despite the heat, spirits were high Friday as Independence Avenue was transformed into festival grounds. Some of the biggest names in music are set to hit the festival's three stages...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County hosts 25th Juneteenth Celebration

GERMANTOWN, Md. - Journey to Freedom. That was the theme at Montgomery County’s annual Juneteenth Celebration in Germantown Saturday. It was a colorful if not, a music filled celebration that took over Black Rock Center for the Arts. Juneteenth which was declared a federal holiday last year, commemorates the 157th anniversary of the events of June 19, 1865.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Donaldson
Person
Don Geronimo
WSOC Charlotte

DC mayor's race reflects Democratic dilemma over policing

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Mayor Muriel Bowser cruised to reelection in the nation's capital four years ago without serious opposition, and as the city enjoyed prosperous times, the main criticism of her policies was that Washington was growing too quickly, driving up housing costs and pricing out Black residents in an uncontrolled gentrification wave.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (June 2022 Edition)

Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we prepare to move into summer:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

PHOTOS: Something in the Water 2022

Pharrell William’s Something in the Water festival brought thousands to Virginia Beach for the music festival’s 2019 start. Now, after a prolonged pandemic, the festival has taken over the heart of Washington, D.C. See photos from the festival featuring artists, activists and advocacy below. Like WTOP on Facebook...
WASHINGTON, DC
WAMU

Get Out There: Juneteenth Events Around D.C.

This weekend marks Juneteenth (June 19th), a celebration of Black liberation and joy— a celebration the Washington region has been taking part in for decades. It’s also now a federal holiday, and there are plenty events for you to participate in and around D.C. For this week’s Get Out There, we took a look at some great options:
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Commanders#The Washington Commanders#Training Camp#Fedex#Bank Of America#Ticketmaster#Club Level#Washington Legend#Media Content
WDVM 25

Shooting at Tysons Corner Center

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police are at 7900 Tysons Corner Center for a shooting. According to a tweet from Fairfax County Police, a small group got into a dispute, and one person, described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and white sneakers, showed a pistol and fired it. […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grocery Outlet Enters 8th State With New Store in Maryland

Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet announced its latest East Coast expansion, with the opening of a new store in Maryland. Located at 1713 Massey Blvd. in Hagerstown, Md., the store marks the extreme-value grocer's entrance into its eighth state. Grocery Outlet, which reported strong traffic trends for the second quarter, said...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Bay Net

The DMV Is Seeing More Wildlife Than Usual This Summer

ACCOKEEK, Md. – From multiple bear sightings between Charles County and Arlington County, Virginia, to a turkey recently attacking a cyclist in Washington, DC, the DMV has started seeing unique wildlife wandering about through public lately. Whether it be foxes, coyotes, bears, or turkeys, it seems the local wildlife...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Sports
WDVM 25

15-year-old dead, MPD Officer shot at unpermitted event in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police are responding to a shooting in the 1400 block of U Street, Northwest 14th and U Street in Washington, D.C. According to the DC Police Twitter account, there were multiple people shot including a Metropolitan Police Department Officer. Chief Contee said in a press conference, that two adults, a […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy