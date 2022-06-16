ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

‘Nerve-racking’ video shows bear follow family for half-mile while on trip to Canada

By Helena Wegner
Centre Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Utah family captured video as a bear followed them on a trail in Canada for a half-mile. Brighton Peachy, a family lifestyle blogger with thousands of followers, posted her family’s encounter with a bear in British Columbia on Instagram on June 14. One video shows the bear...

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

Whiskey Riff

Grizzly Bear Caught On Trail Camera Chasing Down Entire Pack Of Wild Horses

Grizzly bears are just out of this world. They always seem to be up to something and I’m always going to be here for it. It doesn’t matter if it’s an encounter, a cellphone video or something caught on a trail camera, I will always be willing to watch and admire them. Western Canada is home to some of the largest grizzly populations in North America aside from Alaska, of course. These animals need to consume a lot of food. […] The post Grizzly Bear Caught On Trail Camera Chasing Down Entire Pack Of Wild Horses first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Walk Into A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors as the United States is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic places on Earth. The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.
LIFESTYLE
Local
Utah Pets & Animals
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
Brighton, UT
State
Utah State
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
Whiskey Riff

A Young Grizzly Bear Was Viciously Attacked By A Male Grizzly Courting His Mother At Yellowstone National Park

When you attend Yellowstone National Park, you’re all but guaranteed to see a number of breathtaking views, and witness some of the incredible wildlife roaming throughout the park. However, when you see the wildlife, keep in mind that it may not always be pleasant, as these Yellowstone tourists ran into a heartbreaking example of “survival of the fittest” this past Sunday. According to For The Win, a group of Yellowstone visitors witnessed a young male grizzly bear get viciously attacked by […] The post A Young Grizzly Bear Was Viciously Attacked By A Male Grizzly Courting His Mother At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
#Bears#Standing Bear#Bear Spray#Canada
a-z-animals.com

Here are the 15 US States That Have Mountain Lions

Mountain lions (cougars, pumas, and more) are among the top predators that live in the United States. These powerful, majestic creatures once lived across much of the country but have since been killed or pushed out of most of it. Still, these resilient animals reside in secluded areas across the United States, with current data suggesting they may even be returning to their historical regions! Today, we are going to explore the 15 US states that have mountain lions, plus a few others that may have some. Let’s get started!
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

4-Year-Old Boy Survives For Two Days In The Harsh Montana Wilderness

A young Bear Grylls in the making. A 4-year-old boy has just been found after surviving two days in the Montana wilderness. According to the New York Post, 4-year-old Ryker Webb was found after a two-day search to try and locate him in the dense forests of Northwest Montana. Multiple agencies utilized ground crews, ATV teams, canine teams, drones, helicopters and a even boat unit to try and locate the kid, who went missing from his backyard near Troy, Montana. […] The post 4-Year-Old Boy Survives For Two Days In The Harsh Montana Wilderness first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Lifestyle
Animals
Pets
Instagram
deseret.com

‘Tough’ and ‘brave’ 9-year-old girl is recovering after fighting off a cougar attack

A 9-year-old girl who fought off a mountain lion attack is out of intensive care and recovering in a Washington hospital. “We are extremely thankful for this little girl’s resiliency and we’re impressed with her spunk, in the face of this unfortunate encounter,” said Capt. Mike Sprecher of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police. “It happened fast and we are thankful that the adults at the camp responded so quickly.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Whiskey Riff

Woman Trips Running From Charging Bison, Plays Dead & Misses Getting Run Over At Yellowstone National Park

It’s open season on idiots at Yellowstone these days. We saw a 9-year-old girl get air mailed (she was fine though) after her parents got too close (way to go dad), and even more recently, we saw an elderly lady get gored at Yellowstone after she tried to pet a bison, yes PET A BISON. It should go without saying, but don’t try and pet a bison people… Anyways… now we have another lady who barely escaped, in fact… tripping […] The post Woman Trips Running From Charging Bison, Plays Dead & Misses Getting Run Over At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Yellowstone flooding – live: Tourists warned National Park closed for months as video shows perilous escape

More than 10,000 people have been evacuated from Yellowstone National Park, as dangerous flood waters have knocked out bridges and roads, as well as causing mud slides.Heavy rains and snow melt caused the Yellowstone River to jump its banks, prompting widespread destruction and toppling riverside properties.All five entrances to the park, which gets hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, have been closed to visitors for the first time in 34 years. Officials say the landscape has ben changed “literally”.All visitors aside from a single group of backpackers have left the park, according to officials. Emergency crews are prepared to potentially rescue the group.The north entrance of the park is expected to be closed all summer as officials seek to repair damaged infrastructure. Read More Video shows large home slipping into river and floating away amid historic Yellowstone floodingYellowstone officials assess damage after historic floodsYellowstone: One group of backpackers remain after record deluge sparks scramble to evacuate 10,000
ENVIRONMENT

