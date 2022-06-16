AFROPUNK Festival & Target Team for Black Beyond Measure at Planet AFROPUNK Live in Minneapolis Featuring Ari Lennox, Noname, Mereba and More

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's no denying that Minnesota summers are short. It's why many families are embracing the sizzling temperatures Father's Day weekend by spending time outdoors near pools and lakes."We enjoy the heat, I like summer," said Any Vick.His family and friends spent the afternoon at Bryant Lake as temperatures climbed well into the 90s, with a heat index closer to 100 degrees."Just taking in our short Minnesota summer and we thought today would be a good day to cool off at the beach and just relax," said Kris Vick.From sandcastles and sand angels, to bathing in ice cream at...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO