Minneapolis, MN

AFROPUNK Festival & Target Team for Black Beyond Measure at Planet AFROPUNK Live in Minneapolis Featuring Ari Lennox, Noname, Mereba and More

By Cait Stoddard
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAFROPUNK have renewed their partnership with Target. Target will bring their Black Beyond Measure campaign and broader commitment to Black joy and to Planet AFROPUNK Live: Minneapolis on Juneteenth weekend. The event will help promote black-owned businesses, empower entrepreneurs and help all community members understand their own worth. AFROPUNK and Target...

music.mxdwn.com

