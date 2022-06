At approximately 11:52 a.m. on Friday, June 17th, Walnut Grove Fire Department dispatched to a residence on Old Salem Road.. A meter reader that was in the area called to report smoke coming from the roof of the home. Firefighters arrived at the unoccupied home and entered by force to put out the fire. The source seemed to be a box filled with clothing and battery powered toys which was burning and filling the home with smoke. The fire was quickly extinguished and the home cleared of smoke.

WALNUT GROVE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO