Jury finds Boukamp guilty on all charges

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal jury found Thomas John Boukamp guilty of all charges Thursday. He was accused of cyberstalking and kidnapping a 14-year-old Lubbock girl in November 2020.

Boukamp, 22, faced 16 charges, including one count of transporting a minor to engage in sexual conduct and 11 counts of production or attempted production of child pornography.

Boukamp represented himself in the trial after a judge allowed him to fire his lawyers.

The trial began Tuesday and the decision was sent to the jury Thursday afternoon.

Trial highlights

On Tuesday, the trial began with opening statements and witness testimony.

During his opening statement, Boukamp said he still loved the victim, identified only as Jane Doe by EverythingLubbock.com.

He also told the jury he intended to marry the victim and still would.

The government said Boukamp manipulated and controlled Doe into an online sexual relationship.

A detective with the Lubbock Police Department testified that Boukamp was aggressive with Doe on Discord, the app the two used to communicate online.

The detective said Boukamp talked about buying Doe from her family at one point.

Doe testified that she was 13 when she began talking to Boukamp in April or May 2020. She said she told him she was 13.

She testified that Boukamp had sex with her multiple times a day after he took her to his home in Michigan. Federal records referred to that situation as illegal sexual conduct.

Doe also said Boukamp forcibly removed her braces with pliers.

Because he was representing himself, Boukamp was legally entitled to cross examine (question) witnesses. That included the victim.

Boukamp asked her if she meant it when she said she loved him, as well as if she had any love for him now. She said no.

It was at that point Boukamp became visibly upset and began crying, a reporter in the courtroom said. He then asked the court for a temporary break.

Boukamp will be sentenced at a later date. If a judge allows him to serve his sentences concurrently, he faces a minimum of 15 years in federal prison. The maximum would be life.

The following is a statement from the office of US Attorney:

Michigan Man Convicted of Stalking And Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Lubbock Girl

The Michigan man who stalked and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old Lubbock girl has been tried and convicted, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.

After just an hour of deliberation, a jury convicted Thomas John Boukamp, 22, on all 16 counts: one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct, one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, one count of enticement of a minor, two counts of receipt of child pornography, ten counts of production and attempted production of child pornography, and one count of cyber stalking.

“This man stalked and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old, then had the gall to claim in federal court that their so-called ‘relationship’ was consensual. The child, who bravely faced her abuser in court, asserted in no uncertain terms that his advances were unwelcome. By law, 14-year-olds simply cannot consent to sexual contact with adults. We are immensely proud of this child and hope this verdict brings some solace to her and her family,” said U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham.

“This defendant displayed reprehensible behavior, which was countered by the bravery of the victim that so courageously testified against him,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to do everything in our power to seek justice for victims and their families, hold perpetrators accountable and protect others from harm.”

According to evidence presented at trial, Mr. Boukamp met the child, identified in court as Jane Doe, on the instant messaging platform Discord when she was just 13 years old.

The pair exchanged a series of messages, in which he threatened to hurt her family if she disclosed their budding “relationship.”

Mr. Boukamp later transported Jane Doe, then 14 years of age, to his home in Michigan, where he sexually assaulted her, forcibly removed her braces with pliers, strangled, and hit her.

The victim’s father testified at trial that when she ran away to Michigan, his terrified daughter brought her baby blanket with her.

The victim herself also testified at trial and described the abuse she suffered at Boukamp’s hands.

Mr. Boukamp now faces up to life without parole in federal prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas and Detroit Field Offices, the Lubbock Police Department, the Michigan State Police, and the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Callie Woolam and Jeff Haag prosecuted the case. U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix presided over trial.

