Blizzard reveals Overwatch 2 content roadmap

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Expectations for Overwatch 2 are sky-high as its fall release date steadily approaches. Blizzard has already quelled some fears by announcing free-to-play plans, but there’s more good news.

On Thursday, Blizzard revealed Overwatch 2‘s content roadmap. Some of the additions coming in Season 1 include six maps, three heroes, 30+ skins, a game mode, and more – all of which will drip-feed out from launch until December. By then, Season 2 should begin, bringing a tank hero, another map, and an extra 30+ skins. Quite an upgrade after going years without a decent update, eh?

Incredibly, Blizzard also announced that there will be no loot boxes in Overwatch 2. Instead, the sequel embraces a battle pass model that’s already popular in titles like Apex Legends and Valorant. The first two seasons of Overwatch 2 are getting separate battle passes, even.

There’s also a brand-new cinematic trailer for Junker Queen, Overwatch 2‘s latest hero. Watch it for yourself below.

If all of this sounds appealing, remember that Overwatch 2‘s next beta is happening soon. Head on over to the signup page for a chance at getting in.

Blizzard also touched on the much-requested PvE mode, which isn’t coming until 2023. Apparently, it’ll be part of seasonal updates, so that’s another aspect we no longer need to fret over.

Overwatch 2 launches on Oct. 4, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

