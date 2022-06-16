ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

Jon Rahm had a U.S. Open tee shot apparently stolen by 2 children, made birdie anyway

By Christian D'Andrea
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Md3k5_0gD7CfDp00

Jon Rahm finished his opening round at the 2022 U.S. Open at -1 to place among the early leaders at The Country Club in Brookline, MA. If not for a couple of cheeky children, it might have been a little bit worse.

Rahm pushed a 300+ yard tee shot off the fairway and into the punishing heavy rough on the 18th hole. When he walked up to where the ball should have been, he found nothing. It wasn’t because of the long grass that had some of the world’s best golfers second-guessing themselves all day. It was because two young spectators had picked it up and ran off with it.

“I recognized the two kids that were running the opposite way with a smile on their face,” Rahm chuckled as he told the media after finishing his round. “I am 100% sure I saw the two kids that stole it.”

Fortunately, since his ball had been spotted before kids could abscond with it, he was given a free drop in an area where the rough was slightly lower than the speed-draining grass that dots the rest of the course. His approach hit the green, and one 21-foot putt later he’d turned potential disaster into a birdie and a round under par.

“I’m just really happy somebody spotted the ball first,” said Rahm. “We knew exactly where it was. Off the tee, I was comfortable. I was past all the trees. It was downwind. I wasn’t trying to go that far left, but I was trying to take it over the trees and over the bunkers.”

Rahm’s bad luck/good luck situation put him in strong position for a potential repeat as U.S. Open champion. No word on whether or not the two scofflaws that got his ball have been caught — or whether they’ll get to keep it.

Comments / 0

 

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

