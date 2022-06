Llewellyn “Llew” Erling Erlanson, age 97, of rural Cannon Falls, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The funeral service will be held Sunday, June 19, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Wanamingo Lutheran Church with Pastor Kris Ferkin officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

