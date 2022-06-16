ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Columbus reaches 100-degrees for first time since Oct. 2019

By Jessie Gibson
WTVM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - You know it’s hot outside when your sweat is sweating. In fact, in the past few weeks, a majority of our high temperatures have been hotter than average - some even close to record-breaking!. We had our first real string...

www.wtvm.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrbl.com

Pleasant night ahead while the heat returns again this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We’re enjoying some less humid air across the region for the remainder of Father’s Day along with the start of the week, but temperatures slowly climb back to the mid to upper 90s and into the low 100s later this week. Temperatures dipping...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

The heat continues with a little relief sliding in over the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get set to sweat again today. As a front swings through from north to south Saturday, it will usher in a noticeable drop in humidity by late Saturday and Sunday! We’ll have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky Friday. We max out in the mid to upper 90s with a feels like temperature around 105° this afternoon. Spotty showers and storms are in the forecast mainly between 3 PM and 10 PM ET and some of them could pack a punch. Some clouds Saturday and a slight chance of a shower early in the day should give way to increasing sunshine later in the day and a good north breeze. Still very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. You’ll start to notice a lot of the humidity gets knocked out of the air by Saturday night and Sunday. Lows early Sunday reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. It will be a sunny and hot Father’s Day with highs mostly between 90 and 94. However, the heat index will be closer to 90, instead of 100-110. We are expecting of plenty of sunshine through the first half of next week with the extreme heat returning as temperatures max out in the upper 90s and lower 100s, especially Tuesday through Thursday. While humidity doesn’t appear to be as high as it’s been this week, it will still feel like 100 to 105 during the afternoon and early evening. The rain chance may start to creep back into the picture as early as Thursday or Friday of next week.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Miss Georgia, Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 winners crowned

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday was a big night for women across the Peach State. The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition wrapped up its fourth night to officially crown the winner of Miss Georgia 2022 and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen. After a long four days of competitions, the judges crowned...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, GA
WTVM

Former Columbus couple caught in Yellowstone flood

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A family that was once living in Columbus decided to trade it all in for the RV-travel life. Rick and Lynn Taylor were working at an RV camp in Yellowstone before the snow melted and rain kept falling - causing detrimental flooding to the national park.
WTVM

Opelika woman to compete in 2022 Ms. Full-Figured Alabama Pageant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While women from all over Georgia are in Columbus to participate in the Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Teen competition, there’s also another competition happening in Alabama with a twist. Seven contestants will take the stage next weekend promoting beauty, fashion, and women loving themselves...
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Any Given Day#Heat Index
WSAV News 3

Watch Miss Georgia 2021 LIVE

TO WATCH THE LIVE STREAM FOR THE 2022 MISS GEORGIA COMPETITION, CLICK HERE. (This is the Live Stream for 2021 event) COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Miss Georgia Pageant has returned to Columbus after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, and WRBL News 3 is on your side with continuing coverage. We are […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus celebrates weekend full of inaugural Juneteenth activities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People in Columbus celebrated a weekend full of Juneteenth activities. The inaugural Juneteenth Jubilee festivities continued Sunday with a praise fest taking place outside of the Columbus Civic Center. It featured several musical performances by local church entertainers. Dozens of people coming out to praise and...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Beloved Chatt-A-Hoots mascot celebrates 2nd birthday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s Goldie’s party and he can dance if he wants to - and he will!. There’s a birthday party tonight for the beloved Goldie of the Chatt-A-Hoots for his second birthday. Our morning crew had a mini birthday party for Goldie and the...
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WTVM

Fire destroys under-construction apartment building in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Saturday afternoon fire has destroyed an under-construction apartment building in Columbus. It happened at Greystone Pointe on Old Guard Road. Multiple crews with Columbus Fire & Rescue responded to the scene. WTVM viewer Heather Smith White caught the blaze on camera:. The relatively new apartment...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Juneteenth celebrations kick off in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn’s second annual Juneteenth celebration kicked off Saturday at the city’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. The free event was sponsored by Councilwoman Connie Fitch-Taylor and the Juneteenth Planning Committee. Guest speaker Reverend Dr. Torrance D. Vickerstaff spoke about the importance of Juneteenth. “We...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy