Midnight Suns Recruits Wolverine, Blade, and More for New Marvel Series
By Timothy Adams
ComicBook
3 days ago
While Marvel's Midnight Suns are about to appear in an upcoming video game, they're also starring in a new Marvel Comics miniseries later this year. Midnight Suns is a new five-issue miniseries from writer Ethan Sacks and artist Luigi Zagaria that brings together an unlikely team of mystical defenders from across...
Tom Holland and Brie Larson are re-entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Avengers series actors and MCU staples will reprise their respective roles as Spider-Man and Captain Marvel in a pair of new attractions heading to Disneyland Paris' Walt Disney Studios Park, the company has announced. Holland and Larson appeared...
Marvel Studios is reportedly developing a movie based on its Thunderbolts IP. Deadline (opens in new tab) has claimed that the upcoming Marvel movie, which is said to be a "top-secret" project, has tapped Jake Schreier (Paper Towns, Brand New Cherry Flavor) to helm the superhero film. Eric Pearson, who penned the script for Marvel's Black Widow flick, has apparently joined as lead writer, while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will unsurprisingly produce.
The entire comic book film fandom is rejoicing after Marvel Studios finally granted the request of many and cast John Krasinski as Reed Richards. While the actor only played a variant of Mister Fantastic who lives on Earth-838, it gave fans renewed hope that he could still end up playing Reed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's main timeline of Earth-616.
We're now two days away before Ms. Marvel finally hits Disney+ and fans have been looking forward to seeing Kamala Khan's debut in the MCU after being a fan-favorite character in the comics for years. As usual, the majority of the plot details are still under wraps and now they have released a new preview of the series which confirms the return of a character who appeared in a recent MCU film.
The writers of the next Deadpool sequel are confident that the franchise will remain as irreverent as ever.
Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who have writing credits on the first two Deadpool films and are working on Deadpool 3 for director Shawn Levy, told Den of Geek that joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe will not change the overall feel that fans loved about the previous movies. The upcoming film will be the first since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, which released Deadpool (2016) and its 2018 sequel.More from The Hollywood ReporterJoseph Kosinski Says Marvel, 'Star Wars' Influenced Fate of 'Tron: Legacy'...
In just one more month of anticipation, the long-awaited Thor: Love and Thunder will finally premiere in theaters. Aside from Chris Hemsworth's return as the God of Thunder, the upcoming film will also see the return of Jane Foster, Korg, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Valkyrie. Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie is...
This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
One awesome Rick and Morty cosplay has gone viral with fans for bringing Snowball's full mech suit to life and honoring one of the series' earliest and most memorable foes! The Adult Swim original animated series is currently getting ready for Season 6 of the series to release later this year (and is hard at work on Season 7 and even Season 8 at the time of this writing), and these new episodes will open up the series to all kinds of wacky new adventures and new foes that the titular duo will have to face. At the same time, it also provides potential opportunities to bring some of the more memorable characters back too.
Supernaturals star Jensen Ackles is at the center of the superhero world, as he's currently a part of two major comic book franchises in DC's Batman and Dynamite Entertainment's The Boys. Ackles was recently introduced as the newest cast member of The Boys, where he plays Soldier Boy in Season...
Transformers is headed back to theaters for its 15th anniversary, giving fans a chance to relive the magic of reliving Michael Bays's groundbreaking first Transformers movie on the big screen all over again. For all the jokes about how bad the franchise got in its (numerous) later installments, the original Transformers (2007) was a blockbuster movie classic, that not only re-introduced the Transformers robots to the world, but also made Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel and others into mainstream stars of the 2000s-2010s era.
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Good Girls alum Manny Montana is set as a series regular opposite Dominique Thorne in Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Ironheart, Deadline has learned. Details about his character are kept under wraps. A rep for Marvel had no comment.
Ironheart, which is now filming, stars Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor and creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.
In addition to Williams, Montana joins Anthony Ramos, whose casting in the project was previously revealed by Deadline. Lyric Ross also is believed to have a role in the series.
2022 Disney+...
One of the biggest questions surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe's future has concerned the introduction of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, who can now be folded into the MCU continuity following Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox a few years ago. The Fantastic Four, in particular, have already been debated about at length, especially given the several unsuccessful film reboots that previously starred the characters. The Fantastic Four reboot does not currently have a cast, a confirmed release date, or a director (following the exit of Spider-Man: No Way Home helmer Jon Watts), but that hasn't stopped speculation about how the team could be established within the main Earth-616 of the MCU. While the recent appearance of John Krasinski as an alternate-Earth version of Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has led some to wonder if the multiverse could play a role in the group's introduction, another possibility still remains — that the team (and their first film) could be rooted in the 1960s.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues to be a big breakout hit for the franchise – and there's no better proof of that than seeing it once again trending on social media, following Episode 7, "The Serene Squall". The episode sees space pirates led by the cunning captain Angel (Jesse James Keitel) take control of the Enterprise in attempt to leverage Mr. Spock (Ethan Peck). In that sense, while Strange New Worlds Episode 7 featured the entire main cast of the show having to work together to overcome the threat, there's actually one supporting character who is getting even more love than the leads!
The deeper the MCU gets into Phase 4 of its movie universe, the more and more it expands. And now it gets a little bit larger, as another Disney+ show starring a new Marvel hero is in development. This time, it’s “Wonder Man,” a superhero who has a lot of history with The Avengers in the comics.
While there is no shortage of colorful and interesting characters in James Gunn's Peacemaker, there is one that might just be everyone's favorite. That character, of course, is Eagly, Peacemaker's (John Cena) pet bald eagle-slash-best friend and while the bird certainly looked real in the HBO Max series, Eagly is very much a stunning visual effects creation from Wētā FX and according to Mark Gee, Wētā FX Animation Supervisor, work on making Peacemaker's sidekick started by looking at references to real birds to make Eagly as realistic as possible.
Comments / 0