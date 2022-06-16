NYC Mediterranean Restaurant Expands To Princeton

Taim is expanding to New Jersey. Photo Credit: eat_taim • Instagram

Hope you’re hungry! A popular New York City-based Mediterranean eatery ranked among the top 50 in the state has opened its first New Jersey location.

Taim Mediterranean Kitchen, which currently has eight spots throughout NYC, opened at 301 N. Harrison Street in Princeton on Tuesday, June 14, its Facebook page says.

Launched in 2005, the restaurant has won numerous awards and was ranked as one of Zagat’s top 50 New York eateries, according to WPST.

Taim is renowned for its authentic salads, savory falafels, customizable stuffed pitas, homemade mezze, and more.

The Princeton location was offering $5 entrees between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on its opening day with proceeds from bowls and pitas benefiting the Neighborhood Kindness Project.

“We're so excited to be a part of this community!” reads a post on its Facebook page.

Taim Mediterranean Kitchen, 301 N. Harrison St., Princeton, NJ

