ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

NYC Mediterranean Restaurant Expands To Princeton

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MY5GB_0gD7Bxts00
Taim is expanding to New Jersey. Photo Credit: eat_taim • Instagram

Hope you’re hungry! A popular New York City-based Mediterranean eatery ranked among the top 50 in the state has opened its first New Jersey location.

Taim Mediterranean Kitchen, which currently has eight spots throughout NYC, opened at 301 N. Harrison Street in Princeton on Tuesday, June 14, its Facebook page says.

Launched in 2005, the restaurant has won numerous awards and was ranked as one of Zagat’s top 50 New York eateries, according to WPST.

Taim is renowned for its authentic salads, savory falafels, customizable stuffed pitas, homemade mezze, and more.

The Princeton location was offering $5 entrees between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on its opening day with proceeds from bowls and pitas benefiting the Neighborhood Kindness Project.

“We're so excited to be a part of this community!” reads a post on its Facebook page.

Taim Mediterranean Kitchen, 301 N. Harrison St., Princeton, NJ

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

New Australian Café to open in New Jersey

Jersey City is home to a pretty eclectic lineup of restaurants and coffee shops, but I’d never heard of an Australian one before now. Wattle Café has opened in Jersey City near the Grove Street PATH station. If you’re thinking you’ll be able to order roasted kangaroo or...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular Hoboken Pizzeria Basile's Expanding To Jersey City

A Hoboken pizzeria frequented by late-night bar-goers is expanding to Jersey City. Basile's will open at 116 Newark Ave., as part of an effort to revitalize the Grove Square property across from the PATH station. Basile's moved into it's Washington Street eatery in 2011 and quickly became a favorite with...
visitbuckscounty.com

Vault Smokehouse: The BBQ spot to “Meat” Your Friends this Summer

If you’ve visited Yardley, you’ve probably heard of Vault Brewing Company. It’s a gastropub serving up incredible craft beers and cocktails with a freshly sourced menu, house-made daily. It’s a staple in the borough and people can trust anything owner Jim Cain creates. ENTER: Vault Smokehouse….
YARDLEY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, NJ
Restaurants
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
Princeton, NJ
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
Princeton, NJ
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
City
Princeton, NJ
Beach Radio

This public garden is a New Jersey hidden gem

The Sayen House and Gardens is a hidden gem located in Mercer County offering picturesque views. In 1912, the land was purchased by Fredrick Sayen and his wife Anne Mellon Sayen. They built their “bungalow” style home not far from the rubber mill in Hamilton Square. The outside...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in North Jersey. The River Palm Terrace — in business for more than 35 years — was named the best steakhouse in New Jersey by Eat This Not That.
RESTAURANTS
rew-online.com

Kushner Breaks Ground on One Journal Square in Jersey City￼

Kushner has broken ground on its ambitious One Journal Square project in Jersey City, beginning work on a nearly $1 billion mixed-use development that will create more than 2 million square feet of residential, retail, amenities, parking and open space in the heart of the historic and well-connected Journal Square neighborhood.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mediterranean#Food Drink#Wpst
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Edison (NJ)

Edison is the fifth largest town in New Jersey, and this region was not just a place of abode for a prominent world innovator but also one of the perfect places to reside in this part of the country. The city was named after Thomas Edison and is known as...
EDISON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Sephora expands into 3 more Kohl’s stores in NJ

There’s nothing more convenient than being able to shop for multiple necessities all at the same store. A one-stop shop actually encourages us to go out and spend money. When Kohl’s announced their partnership with Sephora a few years ago, many New Jerseyans were eager to find out when they would be able to shop their beauty products at their local Kohl’s.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NJ.com

N.J. schools are locking kids in padded rooms. Are they breaking the law?

Ana Rivera has lost count of how many times teachers locked away her son. It started in pre-K when he was shut inside the principal’s office after he would not calm down in class. It escalated in elementary school when the Passaic County boy, who was diagnosed with autism, was routinely dragged into a room the size of closet and locked inside.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Time Out New York

This NYC restaurant has officially been named best pizzeria in the U.S.

We know just how hard it is to rank the very best pizza places in New York—now imagine having to come up with a list that encompasses all of the United States. That's exactly what 50 Top Pizza, an online guide focusing on the best Italian pizzerie across the world, does annually and we're delighted to report that the organization has just announced this year's pick for the best pizza parlor in the U.S.: New York's own Una Pizza Napoletana.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Amazon Fresh Plans To Open Store In Oceanside

Amazon Fresh is planning to enter the New York market, according to a new report. The company said it will begin hiring for the store, which will be located on Long Island, in the hamlet of Oceanside, according to Supermarket News. Amazon has not yet provided dates or other info...
thedigestonline.com

How to Spend a Day in Edgewater, NJ

For a view of the New York City skyline that seems as if it was plucked straight from the opening credits of a movie, there are few places better to visit than Edgewater, NJ. But this little strip of land on the east bank of the Hudson River boasts of so many more must-visit stops beyond its ferry terminal. Below, you will find a guide on how to make the most of your time on a day trip to one of Jersey’s most scenic riverside towns, from places to grab food and ways to pass the time. And, of course, as no Edgewater travel guide would be complete without it, the best spots to catch a glimpse of that iconic Manhattan cityscape.
EDGEWATER, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bank celebrates rebranding at two West Orange branches

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Ascendia Bank, formerly Glen Rock Savings Bank, celebrated its new name and refreshed identity with a rebranding celebration on Saturday, May 14, at its four branches, located at 175 Rock Road in Glen Rock, 250 Lincoln Ave. in Hawthorne, 474 Prospect Ave. in West Orange and 83 Northfield Ave. in West Orange. The celebrations were a precursor to the bank’s 100th anniversary in September.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
296K+
Followers
45K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy