Two Waunakee businesses look to expand

Waunakee’s plan commission Monday gave the go-ahead to two businesses looking to expand their facilities.

At Home Assisted Living, located on Connery Cove in Kilkenny Farms, sought approval of a specific implementation plan to build an addition onto its existing residential facility. At the June 13 meeting, Community Development Director Tim Semmann said Home Again’s initial plans, approved in 2016, identified a later expansion of 18 units. The applicant has revised the plan to include 11 two-bedroom units and two studios, saying they have seen a higher demand for larger, two-bedroom units. The addition will be the same size as originally planned.

Semmann said when the plan was first submitted, staff identified that it did not meet the setback requirements; since then, the applicant has modified it, moving the building by five feet.

Also, no additional parking stalls will be added, Semmann said. Currently, the facility has 50 stalls on site. Data submitted to staff showed the number of stalls to be adequate, according to Semmann, who added that the number of stalls needed ranged from 37 to 89.

Marty O’Connor, president and CEO of At Home, said the residents are not heavy automobile users and the garage is rarely full. With fewer new units planned for the addition, less additional parking will be needed.

Plan Commission Chair and Village President Chris said he was happy the assisted living facility had found success in Waunakee.

“I’m very happy with what you’ve done in Waunakee,” Zellner said.

The commission also recommended approval of a general development plan for an expansion of Secure Storage on Lillian Street in the industrial park, along with a conditional use permit to allow for truck rentals on site.

The owner explained that truck rental is a bonus for customers, but not a separate business. If the village board later approves the general development plan, the plan commission will consider more specific building plans at a future meeting.

Finally, the commission raised no objections to a rezone on Patton Road to allow a home to be built on one parcel. The property is in the Town of Vienna.