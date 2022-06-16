ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waunakee, WI

Two Waunakee businesses look to expand

By By Roberta Baumann
Waunakee Tribune
Waunakee Tribune
 3 days ago

Waunakee’s plan commission Monday gave the go-ahead to two businesses looking to expand their facilities.

At Home Assisted Living, located on Connery Cove in Kilkenny Farms, sought approval of a specific implementation plan to build an addition onto its existing residential facility. At the June 13 meeting, Community Development Director Tim Semmann said Home Again’s initial plans, approved in 2016, identified a later expansion of 18 units. The applicant has revised the plan to include 11 two-bedroom units and two studios, saying they have seen a higher demand for larger, two-bedroom units. The addition will be the same size as originally planned.

Home Again has seen a greater demand for larger apartments, the applicant said.

Semmann said when the plan was first submitted, staff identified that it did not meet the setback requirements; since then, the applicant has modified it, moving the building by five feet.

Also, no additional parking stalls will be added, Semmann said. Currently, the facility has 50 stalls on site. Data submitted to staff showed the number of stalls to be adequate, according to Semmann, who added that the number of stalls needed ranged from 37 to 89.

Marty O’Connor, president and CEO of At Home, said the residents are not heavy automobile users and the garage is rarely full. With fewer new units planned for the addition, less additional parking will be needed.

Plan Commission Chair and Village President Chris said he was happy the assisted living facility had found success in Waunakee.

“I’m very happy with what you’ve done in Waunakee,” Zellner said.

The commission also recommended approval of a general development plan for an expansion of Secure Storage on Lillian Street in the industrial park, along with a conditional use permit to allow for truck rentals on site.

The owner explained that truck rental is a bonus for customers, but not a separate business. If the village board later approves the general development plan, the plan commission will consider more specific building plans at a future meeting.

Finally, the commission raised no objections to a rezone on Patton Road to allow a home to be built on one parcel. The property is in the Town of Vienna.

Comments / 0

Related
captimes.com

Development proposal would add public access to Lake Monona

A major development proposal for 121 E. Wilson St. would bring high density and a number of restaurants and publicly accessible space to the waterfront of Lake Monona. Quad Capital Partners, a Michigan development company, is proposing a 14-story, 337 unit building with 17,000 square feet of commercial space at the foot of Lake Monona along Wilson Street.
MONONA, WI
wwisradio.com

The Biggest Weed is Back!!

For many years, one of the stiffest competitions at Wisconsin Farm Technology Days was who. could bring the biggest weed to the show! It’s Back!. U.W. Madison Extension Crops and Soils Educator Richard Halopka says at the Education. Station, “We are going to focus on the theme; traditional agriculture...
MADISON, WI
veronapress.com

It's ‘electrifying’: Landfill closed down in 1986 used to capture biogas for energy for health care center

A reader reached out to the Verona Press earlier this year with a question for us, “I just heard that the Verona landfill site is providing electricity to the county. If that is true it could make an interesting article. If not, I still want to know what happens there? You could touch on the other public uses in that area. It’s kind of out of sight, out of mind if you know what I mean.”
VERONA, WI
captimes.com

Dane County's broadband task force will continue its work through 2024

The Dane County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Thursday to continue the work of its broadband task force, expanding its research and recommendations beyond rural areas to broadband access in cities. Task force chair and Supervisor Melissa Ratcliff, District 36, said the resolution was brought forward because there is still...
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Waunakee, WI
Business
Waunakee, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Waunakee, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit pool opening delayed due to staffing

BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — The opening of Beloit’s Krueger Pool this weekend has been delayed because of what administrators say is a lack of staffing. The City is continuing to hire lifeguards and cashiers, and says it will open the pool once “staffing levels allow for a safe operation of the pool.” Other local pools […]
BELOIT, WI
wortfm.org

Fisheries: Where the Walleye Are

Cheese curds (those chewy nuggets of milk found in the farm’s market ). Frigid winters (puffy, cozy coats worn on the lakes, fishing).Fish fry Fridays (buttery flakes of walleye served at the end of the week). The quintessential Wisconsin experience. All year long, we fish, hoping to grab one...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UnityPoint Health- Meriter names new CEO

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - James Arnett has been announced as UnityPoint Health - Meriter’s new president and CEO. He is set to take up this position on June 26, according to UnityPoint. The change in CEO’s was confirmed by the UnityPoint Health - Mertier Board of Directors on June 14.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living Facility#Community Development#Plan Commission Chair#Village
wearegreenbay.com

Green Lake Co. road to close due to issue with road work

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Green Lake County will close until Monday due to some issues with the road work that was done on Thursday. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, CTH F, between CTH D and Berlin city limits, will be closed starting Saturday evening and lasting until Monday.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
WISN

'UPFRONT' recap: Wisconsin and Washington look ahead to SCOTUS decision, bipartisan gun bill

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz from Texas will be in Milwaukee Saturday, headlining an event meant to mobilize Republican voters ahead of the midterms. "It absolutely underscores that Wisconsin is a pivotal battleground," Cruz said on WISN 12's "UPFRONT," which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. "It has been a perennial purple state. It is a battleground. The road to a Senate majority comes through Wisconsin."
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
stcroix360.com

Afton State Park Phenology, June 17 to June 23, 2022

The summer solstice sees the longest sunlight and an abundance of life. If you’re up early this week, about 45 minutes before sunrise, you can see FIVE planets. From lower left to upper right, see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn, in their actual order from the sun. As a bonus the crescent Moon joins them; it will be below Saturn on the 18th, below Jupiter on the 21st, and to the right of Mars on the 22nd.
AFTON, WI
newsfromthestates.com

Severe weather takes lives in Wisconsin

Communities across Wisconsin have been whipped by severe weather over the last couple of days. A heat wave, heavy rainfall, high winds and tornadoes descended on the state this week. Wisconsin Emergency Management reported damage from Monroe to Marinette counties. Nearly two dozen county and tribal emergency management offices have reported damage to trees, buildings and numerous downed power lines. Monroe County has declared a state of emergency as has the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation. No statewide emergency declaration has been requested so far.
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Tornado travels seven miles through Juneau County

JUNEAU COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Yesterday’s storms also created a tornado in Juneau County. The National Weather Service says preliminary findings show an EF-1 tornado touched down about a mile southwest of Mauston and ended about 7 miles northeast of the city.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Carl’s Cakes and Market Street Diner closing its doors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A beloved Sun Prairie bakery and diner announced it would be closing its doors at the end of the month. Carl’s Cakes and Market Street Diner will be closing on June 30, the business stated in a Facebook post. “We’d like to thank all of...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison home sees upwards of $60,000 in damage after fire

MADISON, Wis. — A home on Madison’s south side saw between $40,000 and $60,000 in damage after a fire Thursday afternoon, according to the Madison Fire Department. Several fire crews responded to the home on Artesian Lane just after 4:30 p.m., but the fire was mostly out when they arrived. They found fully-melted City of Madison trash and recycling bins, which were still smoldering — as was the side of the home.
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Old Settlers Days Festival is back in Rockton

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The gates are open at the Old Settlers Day Festival in Rockton, and fans flooded in Thursday night. “It’s a labor of love, we all pitch in and we make it happen,” said Old Settlers Days Chair Carol Wright. Wright has been the co-chair...
ROCKTON, IL
Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee, WI
49
Followers
104
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Waunakee Tribune has been serving the Waunakee and surrounding communities since 1916. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at waunakeetribune.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/waunakee_tribune/

Comments / 0

Community Policy