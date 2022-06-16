ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis defends Florida's decision to be only state not to preorder Covid vaccines for kids under 5

By Steve Contorno
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday defended his state's decision not to preorder Covid-19 vaccines for children under 5 years old ahead of federal vaccine regulators' long-awaited, expected...

BetterMan
3d ago

What's that "people will have a choice", but are you giving them a choice or is it the money given by the Federal Government has gone into your bribes to buy votes. Your term is over Desantis .

Keith Banks
2d ago

The people that vote for DeSantis always complaining about the government trying to control their lives! They stand by him and all of his decision even when his decision is controlling other people's lives just because his decision is their decision but not other people's decision for DeSantis to sign bills into law that violate other people's rights. I guess if I had a governor that's doing everything that I like and want I guess I'll feel the same way forget about everybody else's rights I'm thinking about my own is that what these mega Coke numbers really think. Because their parents that want their children under five to be vaccinated but DeSantis is making the decision against their will and they're right.

Trump For Prison
2d ago

As Governor, he should've ordered Covid vaccines for children and then let the parents decide for themselves if they want to have their children vaccinated or not. I thought this was a Governor who claims the people should have the freedom to make decisions for themselves and their family. DeSantis is such a joke and I hope he loses the November elections (I won't vote for him like I did in 2018).

Comments / 0

