ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia warned US it was going to conduct airstrikes on fighters in Syria

By Barbara Starr
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Russia warned the US military earlier this week that it was going to conduct airstrikes against local fighters allied with the US in southeastern Syria, according to two US defense...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 496

Michael Matthiesen
3d ago

Russia is going to do whatever they want because no one is willing to stop them. I didn't vote for Trump, but I don't believe Russia would have invaded Ukraine if he had been president. unfortunately, Biden & Harris have proven to be great disasters. they don't deserve to be elected again. in fact the democrats should start the impeachment of Biden. if they did, I think they wouldn't have ro worry about the midterm election. we are leaderless.

Reply(56)
114
keepn it real ?®
3d ago

exactly what Putin wants to see, us retreating, signs of being scared, showing fear, china sees this aswell an guess who's partners in crime, America seems to forget we never backed down, just look at our history, weakness is a man's death ☠️

Reply(33)
56
Sting
2d ago

everyone forgets Biden went back in to Syria on his 1st day in office. reversal of Trump's pullout. ending 4 years of no new wars . Biden will get us in war in the next 30 months. no doubt

Reply(7)
31
Related
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

'Go on, then, do it!' Putin's Lavrov taunts Liz Truss for saying Russia must be defeated in Ukraine and says 'we are not ashamed of showing who we are' when asked about his country's war crimes

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov taunted British leaders on Thursday over their response to the war in Ukraine, and insisted Russia is 'not ashamed of showing who we are' when confronted over his country's war crimes. The Kremlin official, a long-time ally of president Vladimir Putin, goaded Britain's Prime Minister...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Ukraine#War#Pentagon#Americans#Russians
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Morgan Freeman included on list of almost 1,000 US citizens permanently banned from Russia

Russia has permanently banned nearly 1,000 US citizens from entering the country — including the actor Morgan Freeman. On Saturday (21 May), the country’s foreign ministry released a list of 963 American citizens who are barred from travelling to the country over their support of US-imposed “anti-Russian sanctions” a little ahead of three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The “stop list” includes US president Joe Biden, vice president Kamala Harris, journalists, deceased lawmakers, Freeman and fellow actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner, The Washington Post reported on Saturday. In a news release, the ministry said: “In the context of...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Putin just lost a major foothold in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, heretofore a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared its independence last month after expressing disagreement with Patriarch Kirill’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war . Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, had conveyed his support for what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the...
RELIGION
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy