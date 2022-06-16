ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Golden Knights HC Bruce Cassidy: 'This is not some sort of a revenge tour'

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GzQE1_0gD7BWGN00
New Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Many within the NHL community were surprised to learn on June 6 that the Boston Bruins had parted ways with head coach Bruce Cassidy.

While Boston was bounced from this year's postseason tournament by the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round, Cassidy had guided the club to one Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2019, playoff berths in each of his six seasons in charge and an overall regular-season record of 245-108-46 and a postseason mark of 36-37.

Cassidy didn't have to wait long for his next opportunity, as the Vegas Golden Knights scooped him up earlier this week after they fired Peter DeBoer last month. On Thursday, Cassidy spoke with media members about his philosophy in his new gig.

"This is not some sort of a revenge tour," Cassidy explained, per Tracey Myers of the NHL's website. "I just want to prove to myself, more importantly, that I'm capable of doing the job and winning, winning in the postseason. So, there's a little bit of that. It's not going to consume me every day, by any means. When you come close to winning the Cup, it's always in the back of your mind and you want to finish the job. I definitely have that mindset where I'm at."

The 57-year-old added he wanted to stay unemployed for as short a time as possible.

"When I got the news [in Boston], people reflect, obviously, but I wanted to go right back to work," he remarked. "I think I'm a young guy. I love coaching. That was a conversation I had with (wife) Julie very quickly. Hey, it's got to be the right fit for me, right fit for the team. That's obvious. But I was going to try to pursue opportunities right away. As I told some people, I just got tired of being out of work, so here we are (laughs)."

The Bruins, meanwhile, are still conducting a search for Cassidy's replacement.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Texans HC Lovie Smith on Deshaun Watson: 'Sometimes divorce is good'

Back in early March new Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith admitted that he wanted the situation regarding star quarterback Deshaun Watson to "speed up a little bit." Watson didn't play during the 2021 NFL campaign following an offseason trade request while he was facing 22 lawsuits alleging acts of sexual misconduct and has since been dealt to the Cleveland Browns. Smith has repeatedly let it be known he's all-in on 2021 third-round draft pick Davis Mills serving as his starter for this fall.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report: NFL executives believe Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo will be cut

There continues to be no indication that any team is going to make a serious effort to trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield or San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo before or during the summer months. Cleveland will have either Deshaun Watson or Jacoby Brissett atop the depth chart in September, while 2021 rookie Trey Lance is handling San Francisco practices as Garoppolo continues to recover from surgery he had in March to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder.
NBC Sports

Poole, Wiggins come to hilarious realization after Finals win

Not only are Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins NBA champions for the first time in their respective careers, but they also have big paydays coming in the near future. Following the Warriors' 103-90 NBA Finals-clinching win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at TD Garden, both Poole and Wiggins celebrated the championship in the locker room, where they had a sudden realization.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Deboer
Person
Bruce Cassidy
markerzone.com

FORMER NHLER MARCO STURM NAMED HEAD COACH OF THE KINGS' AHL AFFILIATE

The Los Angeles Kings announced on Friday that former NHLer Marco Sturm has been appointed as head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Ontario Reign. Sturm, 43, spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Kings. Prior to that, Sturm was the head coach and general manager of the German men's national team from 2015 to 2018, helping them take home a silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Red Wings Could Provide Ivan Provorov With a Fresh Start

There aren’t many teams across the NHL that can say they endured a more disappointing season than the Detroit Red Wings. One team that can, however, is the Philadelphia Flyers, who finished with a record of 25-46-11 despite adding big names like Ryan Ellis and Rasmus Ristolainen in the 2021 offseason. Because of their struggles, the Flyers hold the fifth pick in the 2022 draft, and general manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher is under pressure to deliver a perennial playoff team to the City of Brotherly Love.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revenge Tour#The Boston Bruins#The Carolina Hurricanes#Stanley Cup Final
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown lifts up Jayson Tatum following loss in NBA Finals

On a difficult night for the entire team, Jayson Tatum may have struggled the most relative to expectations for the Boston Celtics. Tatum finished with only 13 points for the C's in a 103-90 loss to the Golden State Warriors which ended his season, shooting 6 of 18 from the field with three rebounds, seven assists and five turnovers in 40 minutes.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ epic clap back at his haters after becoming an NBA champion

It wasn’t too long ago when the haters were saying that Andrew Wiggins was a bust. Those days are now officially over after the All-Star forward helped the Golden State Warriors win a title on Thursday night. After erasing all doubt as to his status in the league, Wiggins had a special message for all […] The post Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ epic clap back at his haters after becoming an NBA champion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes fires back at Tyreek Hill amid Chiefs drama

Partnering up with Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs helped establish Tyreek Hill as a top wide receiver in the NFL. Through four seasons with Mahomes as the starter, Hill averaged 86 receptions for 1,214 yards and 11 scores. This past offseason, when the Chiefs failed to pay him...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

ABC aired Jayson Tatum commercial after Celtics lost to Warriors

ABC had either awful or impeccable timing (depending on your perspective) after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship. The Warriors topped the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Finals on Thursday to clinch their fourth title since 2015. Afterward, ABC aired an unfortunate first commercial in between the final buzzer sounding and the trophy presentation — the Ruffles ad of Celtics star Jayson Tatum.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

2 players Celtics must trade in 2022 NBA offseason after losing to Warriors in NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics enjoyed a resurgent 2022 season. Following talk of a rebuild in December, the Celtics completely turned things around and went on to win the Eastern Conference. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum proved that they are one of the best star-studded duos in the NBA. Marcus Smart is an excellent third option. Al […] The post 2 players Celtics must trade in 2022 NBA offseason after losing to Warriors in NBA Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees might have something interesting in reserve bullpen arm

The New York Yankees have been sifting through bullpen arms over the past few weeks, with Aroldis Chapman, Chad Green, and Jonathan Loáisiga missing time. Both Chapman and Loáisiga should make a return in the coming weeks, but Green will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Nonetheless, the Bombers have called upon young options to fill the void, and they performed valiantly. Names like David McKay, Ron Marinaccio, and even veteran Manny Banuelos have been tossed into more prominent roles to help get through the middle innings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson trade can't be undone

Before it was learned earlier on Thursday that "the NFL Players Association is bracing for a recommendation by the league of 'unprecedented' punishment" of Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson, it was reported last week the Browns were "still all-in" on Watson and had no plans to void the fully guaranteed five-year, $230M contract they awarded him after they traded with the Houston Texans for his services in March.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Peyton Manning wears 'Omaha' hat while attending College World Series

The hat was fitting for several reasons. First off, Manning became known for yelling out “Omaha” during games as an audible signal. Secondly, Manning named his television production company “Omaha Productions.” Lastly, the College World Series is held in Omaha, Nebraska. While his hat was pretty...
OMAHA, NE
Yardbarker

Maybe the Braves don’t need to trade for a second baseman

When Ozzie Albies immediately went to the ground following an awkward swing a few days ago, it caused a lot of concern in Braves Country. Of course, the big question was Ozzie’s well-being; while his fractured foot is most likely not season-ending, it’s still not a quick recovery. So another obvious question emerged: since Ozzie will be sidelined for anywhere between eight weeks and a few months, who’s going to replace him? While this hasn’t been Albies’ greatest season at the plate, his quickness and sure-handed fielding make him one of the best defensive infielders in the game. Filling his (literally tiny but metaphorically gigantic) shoes is no easy task.
ATLANTA, GA
Boston

St. Louis, legendary trio add spice to key Red Sox weekend series at Fenway

This is going to be a weekend rich with history at Fenway Park. No disrespect to the departing A’s, despite their 2022 efforts to engender disrespect (all the way to Las Vegas). They won a slopfest Thursday on their way out of town, and shared a oft-forgotten what-if with the Red Sox nearly 50 years ago this week — the 72 hours in 1976 when Hall of Famer closer Rollie Fingers was sold to the Red Sox before commissioner Bowie Kuhn nullified it in the best interests of the game.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

34K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy